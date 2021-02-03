NewsMax Experiences A Technical Difficulty That Is Like A Bad Acid Trip
A discussion on fracking job layoffs seemingly gets a dub music remix.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
Here's a detailed explanation about why corporate art styles like the ones portrayed in the Grubhub ad feel fake.
Drew Gooden binge-watched a lot of Architectural Digest and he discovered some of the most egregiously tacky homes are the most expensive ones.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
CNBC Make It believes that it's an achievable goal if you stick to a plan and give it time.
If we have to hear "What's up, guys" as an opener again, we're going to scream.
"They're going to have to prepare now about how to resist the onslaught that absolutely will be coming in their direction."
Talking political bets with 28-year-old CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
It's hard to tell if they're interested or not if every response is as noncommittal.
Car expert Sandy Munroe once described the early design of a Tesla Model 3 as a knockoff of a 1990s Kia. Elon Musk sits down with him to discuss how they fixed these design issues.
From Graceland to "Versailles," extremely large homes have long provoked feelings of aspiration, envy and disgust.
How does it get so gross inside the car? Either way, here's how to fix it.
Everyone has that one purchase that they spent a huge sum of money on that they wish they could get back.
The director of "A Glitch in the Matrix" on the surprising appeal of believing that we all live inside a computer.
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
Tech-savvy and environmentally conscious, millennials' preferences are poised to dramatically reshape the high-end housing market.
A young couple who ordered an $18 Pinot Noir at Balthazar in New York found themselves enjoying Mouton Rothschild 1989 listed at $2,000 following a mix-up, according to owner Keith McNally.
Before you commit to a style, you have to commit to your personality.
Here are some small things that you should be aware of if you don't want to commit a social faux pas.
Arindrajit Dube's research has shaped a new consensus on a controversial topic in economics.
People shared their worst accidental sexts — and what to do about it.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
The border with Mexico extends well beyond the desert. Tighter enforcement on land has driven record numbers of migrants to attempt dangerous crossings by water.
According to new research, the presence of an Airbnb property can actually contribute to an increase in housing prices and rental rates in a local neighborhood. But it depends on where the property is located.
This is both satisfying and deeply gross.
Patricia Derges faces 20 criminal charges, including wire fraud and distribution by means of the Internet without a valid prescription, a federal grand jury indictment unsealed on Tuesday revealed.
The two tech giants are increasingly on a collision course.
As Nintendo looks to upgrade its multiplayer servers, and "GoldenEye 007" and "Super Mario 3D World" are back in the spotlight, we look back at the Nintendo multiplayer games that are often overlooked.
The footage itself is stunning, but it's the narration that really elevates the encounters between the cheetahs and other wild animals.
They had $19 million, a deal with Disney, and dreams of becoming the next Ben & Jerry's. Then everything fell apart.
Alternatives to animal products aren't necessarily better for you.
Cosmic Perspective captured the fiery crash of SpaceX's "SN9" prototype in all of its 4K glory.
Finland is offering foreign talent a chance to try out life in its capital for 90 days. Could this help the Nordic nation lure more professionals?
The next epidemiological crisis — and there will be a next one, and another one after that — need not be this bad if we plan ahead.
How can we make bad news even worse? Oh, it'll probably be something like this.
At least two filmed themselves at the January 6 rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol.
An investigation, conducted in 2020 by an outside firm and obtained via FOIA, paints a picture of DHS's Office of Inspector General in chaos.
The intriguing reasons behind why cities so often have a poor east side.
Our climate models could be missing something big.
The data on the company's real-estate holdings reveal a remarkable inflection point.
Blimps were once hailed as an innovative mode of transportation. But they have some serious logistical barriers to becoming mainstream.
It takes the most exquisite measurements you can imagine, recording the changes in current associated with different bits of DNA.
Ashley Vanderbilt explains to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan how she finally came to grips with reality and how Donald Trump could have done more to help.
Many of them left rural areas to earn their living in the sex trade — and send money home to help their families. COVID-19 restrictions have changed all that.
Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) can make daily life a struggle. So why isn't it better known?
Here's some pro tips for getting your car out the snow as fast as possible without injury.
Street performer shatnershairpiece was performing "La Grange" when a young little girl joyfully joined in.
Spoiler: it's quite a lot of difference.
