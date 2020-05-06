How New Zealand Got Its Coronavirus Cases Down to Zero In Seven Weeks
"I think the critical success factors in New Zealand were good science and great leadership working together."
"I think the critical success factors in New Zealand were good science and great leadership working together."
How good is a power drill, a three-piece suit and a 99 million lumen flashlight from Wish?
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
Annette Edwards breeds some of the largest rabbits in the world.
Weapons expert Mike Loades tests out an enormous medieval weapon, courtesy of The Smithsonian Channel
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The case for an actual coronavirus suppression strategy.
Cancer has taken his voice, but the unlikeliest movie star in Hollywood history still has a lot he wants to say.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
GQ staffer Clay Skipper tried a round of split squats and calf raises with the New York Red Bulls.
An analysis of CDC data begins to show just how many lives are being lost to the pandemic in each state, and how many are beyond the norm.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.
Broken printers. Stepping on Beyblades. A Keurig machine glued shut by a mischievous toddler. These are the moments that finally broke these quarantined parents.
Just because there's a bottleneck in traffic doesn't mean you have license to do this.
In the early 21st century, the rising young British actor was on an incredible run. But one mean joke on the entertainment world's biggest stage permanently changed how we felt about the "Talented Mr. Ripley" star.
"I think the critical success factors in New Zealand were good science and great leadership working together."
Working with other countries and languages? LingvaNex Translator makes translation easy. From text, voice, images, websites, and more, LingvaNex can translate more than 112 languages fast. It's $79.99 now.
This is actually really impressive.
Elon Musk and Grimes announcement on Tuesday that their newborn son would be named X Æ A-12 sparked an outpouring of bemused reactions and facetious memes online.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
Seven weeks ago, South Korea and the US had the same number of COVID-19 deaths. Today, South Korea has less than 300, and the U.S. has more than 70,000.
The videos aren't proof of extraterrestrial life, but that doesn't mean they aren't interesting.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
The problem is when we say budget we typically mean devices that are $500 and less and while the Go 2 starts at just $400, you'll still have to drop another $130 on a keyboard case. So it's really a $530 device if you are looking for a budget laptop.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
France, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and others are seeking to limit the scope of the economic downturn from the coronavirus by paying private-sector salaries. Can the United States do this too?
There's no clear evidence that the pandemic virus has evolved into significantly different forms — and there probably won't be for months.
After going for an "Alien"-style face-hugging attack, the sugar glider opts for something much, much cuter.
The 2010s were a high point for automotive styling, but the decade also had more than its share of low points.
A popular joke about entitled white women is now a big pandemic meme.
Local communities fought cooperatively against telecom monopoly domination in the 90s. Now rural North Dakotans have better, faster broadband than many US cities.
This little boy loves helping his parents train the dogs to sit.
After his "Fantastic Four" reboot bombed and life fell apart, Josh Trank came back for more.
A quarter-century ago, Coca-Cola attempted to subvert itself to reach Gen X. The problem? The soda company's OK Soda was a couple of decades too early.
The Florida-based company's problems are 10 years in the making.
The COVID-19 pandemic has functionally destroyed commercial aviation. Almost overnight, air passenger demand plummeted 95%.
Teach a man to scratch, and you'll get your belly scratched for a lifetime.
The persistent appeal of false apocalypse is a problem — epistemologically, hermeneutically and existentially.
5-Minute Crafts purports to show an amazing salt reaction when adding vinegar. The King of Random finds out if it's real.
At just 1,000 light-years away, an object in a nearby star system could be our nearest known black hole — but not everyone is convinced.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
The president's plan to abolish slavery hinged on winning a second term — and receiving a long, expensive telegram that almost didn't make it.
"Nope, there's no start button."
A YouTuber plugged the 1980s pop song into Jukebox, by OpenAI, which basically generates music that doesn't exist and the end result is like what songs sound in our dreams.
They're not old enough to buy a gun, and in some cases, they're not even old enough to drive. But their commitment to hate and violence belies their age — and the men who came before them.
There's the Seth Rogen-type hero, and theres' the Hugh Grant archetype.
Who is Jordan Goudreau — the man behind Silvercorp USA, a security firm that's guarded President Trump — and why did he launch would-be mercenary attack on Venezuela over the weekend?
Jargon such as pain points and pushback can be a much-derided feature of many workplaces. Even when so much of the country is working from home, this corporate lingo still grates. But what's the worst offender?
Weapons expert Mike Loades tests out an enormous medieval weapon, courtesy of The Smithsonian Channel
From Malekith to Loki, we covered them all.
He had the speed, but he did not have the right launch angle.
One volunteer filed a complaint with the House Oversight Committee outlining chronic problems, including inadequate PPE efforts and fast-tracking leads from pro-Trump allies.