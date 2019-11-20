New 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Teaser Teases Footage Of Rey Confronting Darth Vader's Mask
More unseen footage is teased in the teaser for "The Rise of Skywalker." The movie premieres in theaters on Dec 20.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
Give this man an award.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
The flight that put the Boeing Company on course for disaster lifted off a few hours after sunrise. It was good flying weather — temperatures in the mid-40s with a slight breeze out of the southeast — but oddly, no one knew where the 737 jetliner was headed.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
The procedure buys ER surgeons critical extra time.
The Emmy-nominated actress says she was told to shed her clothes as to not disappoint "Thrones" fans.
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, is scheduled to testify in the fourth public impeachment inquiry hearing.
The millennial candidate has big "OK Boomer" vibes.
Can we help end police shootings by hitting Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness and others right in the pocketbook?
"Oh yeah? SF stands for Startup Failed."
In this interactive feature, we look at the retail outlay for six of America's coffee chains.
One man streamed Mouse House content for half a day and found some... pretty strange stuff in the archives.
After you're done panicking, here are some ways you can get it out.
How old is your dog in human years? This new formula promises to tell you, as long as you can deal with a little bit of math.
Dozens of bushfires are spreading across Australia, burning across more than two million acres and putting koalas in harm's way. One unfortunate koala was caught on camera trying to flee the flames and was quickly rescued by a wildlife technician.
The United States Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would require an annual review of the special treatment Hong Kong receives under US law following almost six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub.
Cardi B calls Bernie Sanders a "humanitarian" who doesn't just say things to "get good votes."
Ayanna Pressley and Abigail Spanberger are two Democrats who took office this year full of hope. Maintaining it has not been easy.
A group of shocked New Zealanders caught a tornado ripping apart a roof in the building next to them.
Scandinavia's Sami have been herding reindeer for generations. Then the miners arrived. The Sami had never been protesters. Until now.
What is it like to feel love and share physical intimacy yet feel no sexual attraction to the person you are with?
Thanks, "Quo Vadis."
Of a total 2,300 missing paintings by Scottish painter Benjamin Creme, 1,200 have been recovered. They are valued at around at around $777,000.
If you've ever lived in or driven through a sparsely populated rural area, you've probably thought of it as "the middle of nowhere." But it was likely far from being truly remote, in the grand scheme of things.
Three people were reportedly injured in the crash, which occurred in Roy, Utah.
It's the one activity where money becomes more magical and less weighty.
No diet has been more obsessively studied, more fiercely controlled, or more anxiously stage-managed than baby food. Yet we still get it wrong.
You know, the way you normally do when a sinkhole opens up on your commute.
Berlin is about to begin a groundbreaking rental law, but looming legal challenges and new revelations cast doubt on whether it's possible at all.
When Hurricane Maria destroyed Dominica in 2017, the devastation spurred an ambitious goal to fully adapt to climate change.
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
In the Watergate era, high-level aides prevented Nixon's abuses of power. Trump's underlings can do the same.
After losing tenants to revitalized downtowns over the last decade, developers are adding modern amenities to secluded campuses.
A surveillance video, highlighted in the subreddit r/IdiotsWithCars, shows a very erratic driver realizing they missed an exit and very ill-advised attempt to back up in the middle of the freeway.
Almost half of America's engineers have operated a train that killed someone on the tracks. Afterward, many suffer nightmares, anxiety, PTSD.
The largest study of mass shooters ever funded by the US government reveals stunning information about perpetrators.
One of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's most interesting design features is its lack of traditional door handles.
When the three greatest players ever happen to have been born within six years of one another — and, thanks to the twin miracles of modern medicine and nine-figure wealth, sustain their brilliance deep into their thirties — there's little room left for a youth movement.
On Monday, Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
Today, the average American worker spends 390 more hours at work than they did 30 years ago.
The 1946 film won't be showing up on Disney+, but its insidious racism serves as an important reminder of the company's dark history.
There's just an impossible amount of swagger on this play from Auburn guard Samir Doughty.
Bluetooth scanners are readily available and easy to use — which means that smash-and-grab car break-in might not have been pure chance.
A team of scientists has created the most detailed large-scale model of the universe to date, a simulation they call TNG50.
A life-threatening encounter with AI technology convinced me that the needs of people with disabilities need to be engineered into our autonomous future.