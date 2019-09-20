NBC's Vaughn Hillyard Calls Out Arizona Gubernatorial Hopeful Kari Lake For Casting Doubt On Election
NBC's Vaughn Hillyard challenged Kari Lake over her claims of election fraud ahead of Arizona's primary election.
The Senate passed legislation to extend health and disability benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan and other areas of military engagement.
The Language of Earth demonstrate how four different languages handle the same words.
In the first abortion-related vote since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Kansans opted to protect abortion access.
Science writer and journalist Corey S. Powell posted a short thread on Twitter about how to identify false information about science and space — especially when it goes viral and everyone's buying into it.
Tucker and Todd have amusing reactions to this woman trying to get them to jump over painter tape for a treat.
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride.
After two strategic bridges in occupied Kherson were crated by Ukraine, Russia deployed radar reflectors as a crude and puzzling countermeasure.
Here's why traveling internationally in Europe by train became infuriatingly bad.
In this edition of Technology Connections, you'll learn that typewriters utilized a fascinating technology to undo mistakes and will realize why keyboards are designed the way they are.
Pitt stars as 'Ladybug,' an American assassin who's just trying to have a good time — but gets caught up in a hectic situation inside a bullet train.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Why you don't want to sever a modern submarine communications cable. (Spoiler: it's gonna cost ya.)
The former Pixar head and alleged hugger is ready for his redemption arc.
Here's why the seventh episode of season 3 of "Parks and Rec" is considered to be the best one of the show's entire run.
TikToker Kris Collins had the best reenactment of what happens to a girl's brain before a date.
The strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul was partly the work of a military unit so secret that its name is officially confidential.
DIY Perks may have outdone himself this time with this camera lens that's positively bonkers and an estimated value of $200,000 if he bought it from the store.
We've heard enough.
"The very fact that we have the phrase 'wrong side of the tracks' in the American English language tells you something about how infrastructure…can also be used to divide often on racial lines and we have to face that and we can do something about that," the Secretary of Transportation said.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
If you have a spare $15,000 laying around, Emirites offers a flight that's the absolute pinnacle of luxury.
Hundreds need to be infected for one paralytic case to arise. And the virus keeps moving.
Rugged work aprons, button-ups, hiking boots and more are being discounted right now.
And how its designer, Buckminster Fuller, covered for his mistakes.
Everyone should pack it up because this groom took his wedding entrance to the next level.
Jake Novak makes peace with his SNL audition video that went viral in all the wrong ways.
Tennessee expects to soon disenroll about 300,000 people from Medicaid. But families like the Lesters have been entangled in bureaucracy and clerical mistakes, causing them to unfairly lose coverage.
Can Italians understand Latin? A polyglot attempted to see how far he could talk to them before going off the rails.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was given a three game suspension after bumping into an umpire. Jomboy breaks down the footage to see if Major League Baseball's ruling held up under scrutiny.
This viral Reddit thread breaks down why the internet in the 1990s and early 2000s was a weird and wonderful place.
"It was incredibly intoxicating."
TechAltar finds that owning a car is a really bad investment, and even owning a cheap car costs a fortune.
"If there's one thing the pandemic taught us all, it's that work really stinks whether we're doing it from the office or from home."
"'Multiversus' frequently makes me irrationally mad at Lebron James, which takes a lot from an Ohioan."
Patrick Stewart and Ricky Gervais broke the record for the most takes while filming this hilarious scene for the show "Extras." (From 2005)
Keep this 298-piece kit with you wherever your travels take you, and you'll be ready for the most common emergencies.
President Biden recently said the US would defend Taiwan against aggression from China.
Everyone loves to tip their hat to the iconic motorcycle sliding scene from "Akira." We mean everybody.
Ayman al-Zawahiri — one of the FBI's most wanted terrorists in the world — was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday.
Science shows that self-compassion isn't about letting yourself off the hook — in fact, it's the opposite.
Here's how Formula One drivers conquer the world's toughest corners at ridiculously high speeds without getting hurt.
Five deaths, millions in fraud and 100 years of family power crumbling to ruin in South Carolina.
Videos posted to social media show people how to use USB cords to steal cars that don't have a push-start button.
Stephen Colbert let Ted Cruz have it for blocking the PACT Act, which would have funded healthcare for veterans exposed to burnpits.
"Nothing lets a sim racing game communicate with the player like a force feedback wheel and what mine is telling me is to play with a controller."
A class action lawsuit says titanium dioxide makes Skittles unfit for human consumption. But experts feel the claim is exaggerated.