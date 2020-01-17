Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WHAT AMERICA RUNS ON

7 diggs

With scientists sounding the alarm that we need to reduce our usage of greenhouse gas-intensive fuels soon, it's interesting to take a look at where we derive all of our energy.

GOING WITHOUT THE FLOW

3 diggs vintag.es

In June 1969, the US Army Corps of Engineers turned off American Falls, one of three waterfalls that makes up Niagara Falls. The engineers wanted to find a way to remove the unseemly boulders that had piled up at its base since 1931, cutting the height of the falls in half.

KEEP CALM AND EAT YOUR CHIPS

4 diggs

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes and kebab shop fight memes.

JUST ANOTHER POST IN THE FEED

15 diggs theatlantic.com

Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.