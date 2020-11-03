This Honest Trailer For 'National Treasure' Proves Why It Was The Nicolas Cageiest Movie Ever To Star Nicolas Cage
Jerry Bruckheimer demonstrates how you can take Nicolas Cage up to 11.
From preparation to management to communication, here's how Donald Trump's administration have failed in their response to the pandemic.
This ridiculously big mansion has an indoor basketball court and bowling alley, but shows no signs of anyone living in it.
Here's a kid who literally believes nature is metal.
The legendary musician performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a rare TV appearance.
If you need to kill time, unwind or just think about literally anything other than the election, do yourself a favor and head to this website.
Can the voting histories of each state give us clues as to how they will vote this year?
Just a normal day working at a stone quarry in Romania.
A whale watching trip near Avila Beach, California almost became a tragedy as a humpback whale nearly swallowed up a kayaker in this extraordinary footage.
Sony has added adaptive triggers to the new PS5 DualSense controller. These triggers and a greatly improved haptic feedback system create a new feel for next-gen games. A new teardown shows how it's possible.
The ongoing national nightmare makes it clear that we need to disentangle work from basic needs like health care and housing — and then do way, way less of it.
John Mulaney dishes on Colin Jost's chutzpah for asking out Scarlett Johansson as "SNL" writers didn't normally date the hosts of the show.
According to OnBuy, a UK-based online marketplace, Lil Miquela is estimated to make 8,960,000 Euros per year, or over $10 million. Here's the thing, though: she's not even a real person.
Customers are driving in from New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware and beyond; orders are coming in from all over the country; members of the press, including a pair of Russian reporters from Moscow TV, circle the line hungrily.
A 1989 episode of "This Old House" predicts a flat panel TV and a computer voice assistant.
Social media companies, election officials and candidates have spent four years preparing for Tuesday. Soon we'll find out how they did.
An English bulldog finds a hilarious place to take a nap.
For years, the accepted definition of a sandwich has been too restrictive. Sure, the classic bread-filling-bread combination counts, but why should it end there?
This is a perfect solution for people going through seasonal affective disorder.
A dog-mauling trial turned the San Francisco prosecutor into a household name — and paved her way to Fox News and the White House.
Police complaints by civilians, ranging from physical abuse to unprofessional conduct, rarely result in consequences for officers.
Marijuana isn't legal yet in the Garden State but when it does happen, here's a glimpse of what NJ moms might turn into.
4chan moderators and leaked chat logs show that the infamous imageboard didn't become the hateful site it's known as by accident. A powerful moderator intentionally helped make it that way.
To gather inspiration for her patriotic poem, scholar and social activist Katharine Lee Bates traveled the U.S. Her words tell the American story.
Furanocoumarins found in grapefruit, limes and pomelos interfere with medications. Here's the science behind why some fruit juices can cause overdoses.
A University of Colorado Boulder skier tells the story of a camping trip gone awry.
Antony Del RIo and Giovanny Lago take the "Toy Story" villain down a dark road.
The Windows 95 startup sound always slapped but what happens if you have artificial intelligence try to finish the song?
What we can learn about Saddam Hussein and Idi Amin from the people who fed them every day.
It's a whole new ball game.
The first polls close in Indiana and Kentucky at 6 pm ET, with the last closing in Alaska and Hawaii.
Where HBO's series dwells on cult leader Keith Raniere's anodyne mask to heighten the shock of what lies beneath, Starz's sacrifices that shock for a sharper portrait of the monster within.
In a game with many forms of foul play, the dive now inspires a particular moralistic outrage.
Listen, we don't make the rules. Every Thanksgiving cook must have a funny apron. That's just the way it is.
Chef Chintan Pandya runs restaurants Adda, Rahi, and Dhamaka in NYC and shares the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala, a dish with dubious origins.
Saks Fifth Avenue told BuzzFeed News "the safety of customers, associates and communities, as well as the protection of our physical assets, is of utmost importance."
Since 2005, the percentage of young adults living with their parents has risen in several European countries and the US.
To understand American politics, you need to hit the road. So I became a trucker — a virtual trucker
Decades of dealing with paper jams and overpriced ink cartridges are an effective recipe for high blood pressure.
The paranoia is out of control.
It's as much about the buildup as about the scare itself.
How young is too young for risk? During an Idaho river adventure that included her seven-year-old, Tracy Ross faced this question in the most harrowing way imaginable.
COVID-19 has pulled the filter off much of our lives, revealing fault lines that had been there all along. Nowhere has this shift been more apparent than in New York City.
The pandemic has turned America's housing crisis on its head. It's made existing problems worse and markets more unstable. Without government protection, at the turn of the new year things could get really ugly.
This crucial WWII invention had nothing to do with nukes.
Pity the players who summit trivia's Everest and compete on 'Jeopardy!,' only to have their episode canceled by election coverage. Or a tornado.
Here are some of the best and worst visual effects in popular horror movies and how they were made.