Natasha Lyonne Grades The Best And Worst Natasha Lyonne Impressions
"Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne gets imitated a lot on the internet but what does she consider the secret to recreating her trademark parlance?
A street race in Dayton, Ohio goes awry as a Dodge Viper goes out of control and crashes into a light pole near a Goodyear Tire shop. "The estimated value of the Viper is between $180-200K."
So far, author Rebecca Makkai has walked her 14-year-old daughter through beepers, Demi Moore, how airports used to work, venereal disease and more. Knowledge is power.
Several of the parents previously accused Alex Jones and InfoWars of "conspiring to divert assets" to shell companies.
The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay faced sneers and catcalls, administrative roadblocks and even physical violence from an organization originally formed to encourage the pursuit of "manly sports."
Veritasium's Derek Muller explains how legendary physicist Mitchell Feigenbaum's mathematical constant could help decipher how the universe works. (From 2020)
From "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" to "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" to "Sleepless in Seattle," here's the best of an endlessly watchable genre.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Brett Goldstein, who plays F-word loving soccer player Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso," has a cheeky bit about the letter F on "Sesame Street."
We're living in a Star Trek episode, basically.
Organizers at the store have teamed up with Workers United, a labor union that supported Starbucks employees in their recent efforts.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
An investigation into how San Francisco has failed to stop an open air market for stolen goods.
You already know many of the names — Expedia, Booking.com, Orbitz and more — learn what they really do well.
John Oliver did not mince words about Dr. Oz's deeply weird U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania despite the fact that he lives in New Jersey.
"Does anyone have stories about enjoying their pregnancy?"
Polyamorous, cigar-chomping Bentinho Massaro allegedly brainwashed his most devoted followers.
Tom Scott reveals how if you jump on Daly's Bridge, AKA the "Shakey Bridge," the whole thing will shimmy. That's by design.
When Daisy De La O was killed, friends looked to social media for the man they suspected had done it. They found him.
In a new book, authors Andrea Small and Kelly Schmutte examine obstacles at both a granular and high level, which can give you the perspective to innovate and stop being ambiguous. Go finish that thing already!
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Danny Elfman pulled all the stops during his completely unhinged set at Coachella but the coup de grâce was his live rendition of "The Simpsons" theme song.
From Harry Styles's Shania Twain cameo to... a metal version of the Simpsons theme?
Made with a clever infrared-transparent fabric, CoolLife tees can actually lower your temperature three degrees more than comparable performance shirts.
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir eked out a win after a fierce final footrace with Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh at the 2022 Boston Marathon Women's Race.
"Last week I was reminded that even the motorcycle dealership experience can suck."
"Mean Girls" and "The Care Bears" are an unexpected combination, but it turns out they work pretty well.
Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth share a special moment together in the "Thor: Love And Thunder" trailer, coming to theaters on July 8.
Cheesy "live laugh love" signs are one thing. This house in Wisconsin takes things to another level entirely.
These sweatshirts, both hoodie and sans hood, are made to last a whole decade of regular wear. The best part? They're on sale through Sunday, March 27.
How Japanese mechanical pencil technology is light years ahead of everyone. A comprehensive breakdown of the impressive engineering that goes into these writing devices.
The FDA says it has received over 100 reports of illness, though General Mills has denied any connection to its cereal so far.
Julie Nolke has been calling Sweden the wrong thing her whole life. Does this count as a Mandela Effect?
Fossils reveal the season in which dinosaurs went extinct, and why it mattered.
How a poison pill manuever can help Twitter stave off Elon Musk's hostile takeover.
John Oliver observes that 80 percent of all suspects waive their Miranda rights — here's why that's a terrible idea.
Got a lot of fuzz or little nubs coming off your favorite blanket? This handheld shaver makes it feel like new.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
The story behind how the Siloviki, the most powerful men in Russia and Vladimir Putin's most trusted advisers, helped push for the invasion of Ukraine.
Why is he living like this?
Ahmet Nejat Ozsu has refused to leave his apartment on the Upper West Side, delaying a plan for condominiums. A pandemic remedy for renters could help him prolong the standoff.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV. (From 2020)
Admitting you don't know the meaning behind any of the Windy City's long-standing slang terms is akin to slathering your hot dog with ketchup.
It got stuck in a sandbar during low tide and now that the water's up, they're trying to float it out.
How large shipping vessels are getting away with polluting our oceans with wastewater
Willy Wilcox shares in vivid detail his fight against heroin, "birdie pills" and other narcotics—plus the harrowing experiences he endured during his career.
This week, we've got a letter writer willing to die on a hill of onions, a mother who threw out her adult child's bedroom decorations as a surprise and a man disturbed to discover that the woman he's hooking up with is intelligent.