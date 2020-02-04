NASA Made An Explainer Video On The MAVEN Mars Orbiter And The Animation Is So Well-Done It's Giving Us 'Into The Spiderverse' Vibes
The MAVEN Mars orbiter is studying Mars atmosphere — but it could help us understand our own planet as well.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Hey, how's it going up there? Just wanted to say hi.
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
A very unique museum is located in San Francisco that sheds light on the history of the vibrator.
YouTuber Engineering Explained compares electric vehicles with autos with internal combustion engines.
The Motorola Razr isn't officially out yet, but its launch is already a lesson in mismanagement and piss-poor execution.
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.
Sometimes you wait for museums and other institutions to recognize your artistic genius, and sometimes you just have to do it yourself.
Sanders' overwhelming strength in satellite caucuses — which reported last — has made the race very close.
Andrew Solomon writes about the concept of "angstalgia:" feelings of missing a time to which you would dread returning.
Incentives are as risky in parenting as they are in business.
Goodbye to six years of saying 'actually, it's about depression'
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
"Birds of Prey" is our first superhero movie of 2020. Is it as good as "Wonder Woman" or as disappointing as "Suicide Squad"? Here's what the reviews say.
"Honestly, the biggest thing is — I don't want to throw it under the bus — but the app was clearly done by someone following a tutorial. It's similar to projects I do with my mentees who are learning how to code."
"In Kalihi, a town on the island of Hawaii, there was an SUV that pulled next to me in the parking lot. He got out and grabbed what looked to be a pipe, zip ties and magnetic mats. He then proceeded to put the mats and pipe on the doors and then zip-tied them on to the door handles then walked away."
There's loads of useful information hiding in plain sight. With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important clues.
Can a hydraulic press crush different materials at -320°F
Rogue waves were thought to be caused by two different mechanisms. But a new idea that borrows from the hinterlands of probability theory has the potential to predict them all.
Last week, we spotted something different in front of a junkyard. It was a rare Nissan Pao that someone, for whatever reason, hacked up and turned into a pickup truck.
There are a lot of weird world records out there, and this one is definitely one of the unexpected ones.
Take a trip to a place in Turkmenistan known as "the gates of hell" — basically a pocket of natural gas that is on fire. While you're there, why not roast some marshmallows?
Lugging her camera equipment around while in her forties and less than five feet tall, she became the first female press photographer.
Sometimes, it's the simple stories that stay with us the longest. Like that of Itsuo Kobayashi, a former Japanese soba chef born in 1962 who has recorded his meals in painstakingly detailed, hand-drawn food diaries of sorts for the past 32 years.
The Uncut Gems breakout hails from an older, funkier New York. Let him explain.
When it's fight or flight against a crocodile, it's better to take flight.
Kirk Douglas, the son of a ragman who channeled a deep, personal anger through a chiseled jaw and steely blue eyes to forge one of the most indelible and indefatigable careers in Hollywood history, has died.
The historian Marcia Chatelain's new book, Franchise, outlines a forgotten history of McDonald's as a site of social protest and a mechanism black entrepreneurs hoped might spur black liberation.
Very few land turtles survived the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs, but at least one species of managed to fend off extinction, based on fossils found in France.
The archetypal "Karen" is blonde, has multiple young kids, and is usually an anti-vaxxer. Karen has a "Can-I-Speak-To-The-Manager Haircut" and a controlling, superior attitude to go along with it.
Life really provides the best lessons.
The Academy Awards have made mistakes before, our critic writes. But this year's crop of best-picture nominees may be the breaking point.
The months-long impeachment and Senate trial of President Donald Trump has come to an end with a vote to acquit. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict.
So, let's say you're on a train — how fast is the world around you moving? When it comes to your perception, the answer is: it depends.
Satellite images dating back to 1975 allow researchers to map how millions of cul-de-sacs and dead-ends have proliferated in street networks worldwide.
Burgerim was once one of the hottest, fastest-growing brands in the US. Then its founder left the country, leaving behind a wreckage of unpaid workers, bankrupt franchisees and others struggling to make it work.
Six date seeds as old as the Dead Sea Scrolls are now flourishing as trees on a kibbutz.
Looking for the answers to ax² + bx + c = 0? A mathematician has rediscovered a technique that the ancient Babylonians used.
YouTuber Sci- Inspi puts his germs under the microscope to see what's invaded his body.
I decided to eat as much of the food that Iowa is known for as humanly possible, because why not?
Facing a storage crisis, the US is investing $48 million to turn DNA into living hard drives.
Gus Johnson reenacts the decision-making processes that those people who post those vapid motivational memes on their Facebooks go through.
"It's like fighting a war — some things are hard, but must be done."
A small Wisconsin company named Murfie, which stored thousands of people's personal CD and vinyl collections, suddenly went defunct. Now Murfie's assets belong to a startup named Crossies.
Convertibles used to be the "it car" as immortalized by the famous Ferrari in the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Why did they go out of fashion?
"All of the archetypes present themselves for roll call: the two-bit hustlers, the hard-knuckled mafiosos, the spinsters in their smocks, the poor and the beaten down and the unconscionably rich."
In a stunning development on Wednesday (although not one that will change the eventual outcome of the trial), Mitt Romney announced that he will be voting to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power.