Nancy Pelosi Explains What She Thinks Of Trump And Prays For Him On 'Weekend Update'
"Well, you never know who is self-identifying as a journalist these days," Pelosi, played by McKinnon, told Jost. "That word doesn't mean what it used to."
"Well, you never know who is self-identifying as a journalist these days," Pelosi, played by McKinnon, told Jost. "That word doesn't mean what it used to."
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
The Tata Nano was the cheapest car you could buy brand new. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
You can see the van braking slightly at the sight of the police car and then the moment when the driver decided, "To hell with this, I'm going to do it anyway."
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
An artist creates the beloved green Star Wars creature from scratch in this cool time lapse.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Many remote Alaska Native villages have no law enforcement at all. But state troopers can be found in wealthier, and mainly non-Native, suburbs. Why?
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
A recently deceased sperm whale found was found with a tightly wound ball of marine debris in its stomach, including an alarming assortment of plastics.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Well, you never know who is self-identifying as a journalist these days," Pelosi, played by McKinnon, told Jost. "That word doesn't mean what it used to."
How the real estate industry undermined black homeownership.
The McChicken doesn't capture the same excitement as Popeyes's fried chicken sandwich, so a direct competitor is on the way.
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
The photographer who X-rayed Chernobyl, a Londoner's road trip though North America and other best photos of the week.
The creator of Scientific Content Analysis, or SCAN, says the tool can identify deception. Law enforcement has used his method for decades, even though there's no reliable science behind it. Even the CIA and FBI have bought in.
Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones? The Kharbon IP67's are designed with supreme water resistance to deliver elite audio in any weather. Get an extra 20 percent off $67.15 when you use GREENMONDAY20.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
The Tata Nano was the cheapest car you could buy brand new. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
Brother Nature, an Instagram celebrity famous for taking photos with animals, was brutally attacked in Miami.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
Elevators always tend to have mirrors. Is it for safety and monitoring reasons — or something else entirely?
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
Artists on Twitter say that their work is regularly stolen by armies of bots that generate t-shirts from popular designs—and they've got the receipts to prove it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb does some very impressive footwork on this outstanding play against the Baylor Bears.
Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities.
An artist creates the beloved green Star Wars creature from scratch in this cool time lapse.
The news comes as CEO Steph Korey apologizes for her behavior, saying she is "appalled" by how she spoke to her staff.
You will be the "Mario Kart" champion! The very best "Street Fighter." Bring a SNES Classic to the holiday get-togethers, and relive your childhood rivalries.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
After a bone marrow transplant, a man with leukemia found that his donor's DNA traveled to unexpected parts of his body. A crime lab is now studying the case.
Internet scammers dominated the 2010s. The new rule is, If an app exists, there's been a scam on it. Here are the people behind the top scams of the decade.
A rat is seen moving a break for it with a large coffee cup on a Brooklyn subway platform.
A coal town in southwestern Virginia has been trying for years. Hope is running thin.
From #MeToo and Black Lives Matter to the Arab Spring and Hong Kong protests, here are the tremendous moments in activism that have defined this past decade.
David Attenborough describes how the rarest species of hyena, the brown hyena, lives among the ruins of the Namib Desert
Knowing she had the legal right to die helped Marieke Vervoort live her life. It propelled her to medals at the Paralympics. But she could never get away from the pain.
Amid the mass quantity of television this year, there was some genuine quality, from "Watchmen" to "The Bachelor" to "Barry."
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
State laws about pinball, pigs and bumper stickers should be scrapped. Here's why many still aren't.
The discovery is helping researchers understand what might linger on the bizarre surface of Saturn's moon Titan.
You can see the van braking slightly at the sight of the police car and then the moment when the driver decided, "To hell with this, I'm going to do it anyway."
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
AI Dungeon 2 is the closest thing there is to an infinite game.
YouTuber David Bennett demonstrates how some of the most popular music utilize "word painting" to make a song pop.
If you've ever taken a walk in the woods, especially after a rain storm, you've definitely walked by one of photographer Alison Pollack's subjects. You may have even stepped on one. But unless you had a magnifying glass handy, you never even knew they were there.
For a growing group of writers, producers and stars, the escalating war among Hallmark, Lifetime and now Netflix means plenty of good (and lucrative) tidings — if you can master the formula and stomach all the yuletide cheer: "There's a whole list of boxes you have to check off."
Every angle of Steven Adams's now legendary game-tying pass.
The Rockets superstar is pushing the boundaries of basketball — but he also attracts critics like no other player. When will fans ever agree on him?
The facts are horrifying and widely reported: stabbings in London have never been more frequent and the rate is only increasing. But there's another statistic that's less well known: the murder rate is actually falling, rapidly so. To find out why, we visited St Mary's Hospital.
Because that is apparently an opinion you can have.