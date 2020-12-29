Someone Gave A Stinging Commentary On A Gaming Influencer Giving A Tour Of His $50 Million Headquarters
A snarky YouTuber takes a shot at Nadeshot giving an extremely sponsorship-laden tour of his gaming compound.
"Very high construction for a consumer product": the team at ABYSS Headphones give their honest opinions on Apple's new AirPods Max from an engineering viewpoint.
The on-set vocal performance of David Prowse is very different from the Darth Vader voice we know so well from James Earl Jones.
So many potential dates, so many disappointments.
"Doesn't matter if you are a loser" is the most apt Peloton instructor chant we've ever seen.
The Martian day is slightly different from a day on Earth.
Mythical lazers meet Pokemon muscle.
This year was impossible to predict. But that doesn't mean people didn't try.
Then she remembered a story from her mother.
Here's new footage from the Metro Nashville Police of the moment the bomb went off (moment happens at 3:50 in the video).
It's got to be the least attractive object in your home
This is one of the most unusual obituaries we've ever seen.
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
Los Angeles was far more vulnerable to an extreme crisis from the coronavirus than nearly anywhere else in the nation.
There's four spots that correspond to the fabled location — it just depends on your definition.
Scorsese's surprise documentary focuses on author Fran Lebowitz's unfiltered opinions about, well, everything. "Pretend It's A City" debuts on Netflix on January 8.
Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, André De Shields and Ashley Park are among the cast of the crowdsourced musical production.
With the current state of the world, it's essential, not selfish or silly, to give yourself a positive, anticipatory boost — here's why.
What seems like a genius little device that knows all the answers is really just a direct line to a data center — that analyzes your question and sends back the correct answer.
Cities splintered in the pandemic — but only some Americans got to enjoy a hyperlocal utopia.
Colin Jost, Michael Che, Julie Klausner, Pete Holmes, Chris Gethard and more.
We hope this poor snowboarder fared better afterwards.
So far, the commercial real estate market hasn't really had a reckoning. That's set to change.
At 100 million degrees, that's easily a world record for fusion.
Earnest Pletch's cold-blooded killing of Carl Bivens was just one chapter in the strange life of the mechanic, farmhand and erstwhile carnie.
In India's brutally competitive testing culture, students focus on exam prep for years. But the pandemic had other plans for them.
You know it's cold when water turns to ice at the drop of the hat.
As the country's second most popular park turns 100, Grand Canyon faces an unprecedented number of existential threats. Eight experts weigh in on the major changes it will undergo during the next century.
A Metro Nashville Police Department camera captured the moments before the Nashville bombing on Christmas day.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
Over the weekend, a particularly awful pair of words started trending on social media: super gonorrhea. That's because the World Health Organization recently warned that the pandemic is helping fuel the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including the bacteria that cause gonorrhea. Unfortunately, the situation is only likely to get worse.
This is a sobering account of the things soldiers go through in the military.
The House voted to increase coronavirus disaster relief payments for Americans to $2,000 per person on Monday in a bid by Democrats to capitalize on political divisions among Republicans.
When fabulous clothes are outlawed, only outlaws will be fabulous.
With no body camera footage available, The New York Times built a 3D model of the scene to try to piece together what happened in the final minutes of Breonna Taylor's life.
The Star Wars saga (or at least, the Skywalker saga) is basically just the lifespan of a Baby Boomer.
The science behind is extremely obscure, so we're glad we have him to break it down for us.
In a year when many were insufferable, these celebs made quarantine more bearable
Aviation is one of the fastest rising sources of carbon emissions from transport, but can a small Canadian airline show the industry a way of flying that is better for the planet?
Deck the halls with boughs of folly.
The Trump election fraud story has the TV news biz asking.
We combed through all the best songs of 2020 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2020.
People who would order an Espresso are drastically different from people who prefer mochas.
Considered the strangest and least arousing film of all time, its origins have remained a secret — until now.
Behind the self-help guru's dangerous approach to the pandemic.
Without the usual kitchen amenities at hand, you have to be very creative.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Health researchers say wearing masks and washing your hands often is more important than wiping down surfaces when it comes to protecting yourself from the coronavirus.
It's hard to stay mad when they're so adorable.
And you thought it couldn't get any worse?
A number of intriguing medical cases caught our eye this year.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, journalist Rachel Handler began to notice she couldn't find bucatini — a thick spaghetti with a hole in the middle — in her grocery store. It turns out the mystery went far deeper than she could have imagined.