CALLOWAY, SPILLED CAFE, CULTURAL CACHE

4 diggs
It's an internet fight and only the funniest memes will survive. This week's challengers? Jonah Hill's dropped coffee, Caroline Calloway's Yale plates, and cultural impact graphs.
MY BROTHER KUDZAI

1 digg thestranger.com
Before I left on a three-week trip this summer, I had drinks with my brother Kudzai at Nacho Borracho. We sat at the bar. I ordered a glass of white wine; he had a Diet Coke. When the drinks were served, we clinked glasses in honor of his big achievement: He had just quit his low-paying job and was about to begin classes at Seattle University's law school. That day, Wednesday, June 12, he had...