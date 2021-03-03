Musician Plays An Unreal 10,000 Harmonics On His Guitar In 14 Minutes
According to musician Alan Gogoll, he "just did it for the lolz."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
According to musician Alan Gogoll, he "just did it for the lolz."
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994, and it's the perfect time capsule of the '90s.
All you need is practical effects and some ingenuity.
Some are pretty chill about it. Some are really, really not.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Tiger Woods hosted a golf tournament. He heckled his friend Justin Thomas. He shot instructional videos with athletes and celebrities. Then, early on Feb. 23, his whole world changed.
During her latest podcast episode, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy said she doesn't foresee ever acting again and shared, "I resent my career in a lot of ways."
According to musician Alan Gogoll, he "just did it for the lolz."
A band performing a socially distanced concert in Mar Vista was interrupted by a large branch that fell above them. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Did the jazz singer really have an affair with one of the federal agents pursuing her? We break it down.
The 10,804 square-foot house overlooking Victoria Harbor boasts a private garage, a garden and an elevator within the property.
Tom Davies AKA GeoWizard, absolutely nails the location of this nondescript town.
Marcia Lucas was actually the one who suggested Obi-Wan die at the hands of Darth Vader.
A thousand pieces in the puzzle, and all of them are blank. It's gonna take a while.
"I'm not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat," Colbert quipped. "I've always believed he can read at a second-grade level."
Maya Angelou and Jean Seberg were just some of the women who faced everything from racism and sexism to transphobia, yet produced some of cinema's most defining pictures
Save the Children looks at the growing number of kids facing hunger and other hardships one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his first interview since winning the Super Bowl, MVP Tom Brady shares his off-season plans, explains why he threw the Lombardi trophy from boat-to-boat during the victory parade and sums up hits first year in a Tampa T-shirt.
What is it that makes individuals suffering from FAS sound like foreign speakers of their native language?
In an epic struggle over voting rights, the future political influence of the diverse generations now aging into the electorate could pivot on the fate of legislation the House is expected to consider this week.
Here's an intriguing line-up of state of the art pocket computers from the 1980s.
Empty-shell companies have raised tens of billions of dollars this year so far and everyone from Colin Kaepernick to SoftBank is getting in on it.
Not only are these candles from Good + Well Co. incredibly pleasant to the nose, but the eye-catching retro designs make us want to complete the set.
3D Printers can be overwhelmingly expensive, but you can get started with this clever, simple model for a reasonable asking price.
The folks at Free Fly utilize the natural funk-fighting and moisture-wicking power of bamboo fabric to make your outdoor endeavors more enjoyable.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Efficacy is a crucial concept in vaccine trials, but it's also a tricky one. If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 95 percent, that doesn't mean that 5 percent of people who receive that vaccine will get COVID-19.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
Recent supposed thylacine sightings turned out to be pademelons, which look like tiny kangaroos. How could the two possibly be confused?
Why do so many patients have to wait until they're suffering terribly before they can get relief?
All you need is practical effects and some ingenuity.
My wife has never been the same sexually since then.
Luminar's Austin Russell on the technology that will drive the future.
It appears that Armie Hammer quietly moved out of his family home over the weekend — and that movers may have left a bound-up mannequin in the trash.
There is no standard operating procedure for transfers and progress bars because the technology is so varied. In such a case quantifying the amount of progress isn't possible and doesn't matter that much.
There is a story that is commonly told in Britain that the colonization of India — as horrible as it may have been — was not of any major economic benefit to Britain itself. Renowned economist Utsa Patnaik, however, calculated that Britain drained a total of nearly $45 trillion from India during the period 1765 to 1938.
On TikTok, it's impossible to have a nuanced discussion about sex work.
Where there's a bone, there's a way.
It turns out, humans fall pretty far down the list of animals that kill their own kind. The top spot is surprising, and also disturbing.
Joe Hebert, the son of Nike vice president and general manager Ann Hebert, who resigned from the company after it was revealed she used her credit card to buy shoes for his resale business, shows off his epic sneaker collection.
His podcast "Beautiful/Anonymous" illustrates how "everyone's got something going on," and that's comforting.
Kris Levins, an "unemployed IT geek from New Jersey," has booked hundreds of senior citizen vaccine appointments in his community. He recommends using a desktop over mobile device, repeatedly checking local aggregation sites and more tips that will help you get an appointment ASAP.
The Su-57 Felon sounds like some kind of banshee or alien ship.
They were stranded for several hours after the wind dragged them two-and-a-half miles from shore.
Adored guru and reviled provocateur, he dropped out of sight. Now the irresistible ordeal of modern cultural celebrity has brought him back.
The princess of pop shared a photo of her two boys, Sean and Jayden Federline, standing with her in a field on Monday.
What are the peak birth months around the world?
Some are pretty chill about it. Some are really, really not.
If there is a God, would they be bound by the laws of physics?
Revisionist novels are sweeping away some of the literary genre's most calcified myths.
"Regball" — a radical alternative to basketball practiced in Russia — went viral on Twitter.
Whether they like the Oscar-winning movie or not, they can't stand seeing a 'whore' reject the 'nice guy.'
At the very least, vaccines don't seem to be making things worse.