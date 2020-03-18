Trailer For The Show 'Murder House Flip' Combines True Crime With House Renovation In The Most Ridiculous Fashion
This looks horrible. We're likely going to watch it.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
This Weimaraner puppy is still getting the hang of the "a-woo" thing.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
Scientists have proved one of Charles Darwin's theories of evolution for the first time — nearly 140 years after his death.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
It's more contagious, more deadly (particularly for older people), and it has a greater potential to overwhelm our health care system.
People with type A blood are more likely to catch coronavirus and die from it, according to a new study published in Wuhan, China.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
Since he first was asked about coronavirus in January, Donald Trump's statements have dramatically changed.
Working out from home is the new normal, so plenty of us who normally lift weights or do strength classes are having to figure things out on our own this week.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
If you grew up with games like "Sonic," "Shinobi" and "Ghouls 'n Ghosts," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
Italy has been on lockdown for almost two weeks as authorities try to halt the progress of the virus. People have been asked to stay indoors — but the number of deaths has continued to spiral.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
"In the absolutely worse case, the overall life expectancy worldwide would click down by a few weeks," one CEO wrote. he added. "Instead of 79.60 years to live we would have 79.45 years to live."
Adult entertainers are expanding their brands with SFW content.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
Six experts identify the graphics that do the best job of telling an important story about coronavirus.
This could be the future of combat aircraft.
Cappuccino is often served in a larger, wider mug, while espresso comes in a short, narrow mug. But even avid coffee drinkers may not know why.
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
McDonald's is lobbying the Trump administration to make changes to a bill that would require some employers to provide paid sick leave amid the coronavirus outbreak, executives said on an internal call on Monday, a recording of which was obtained by Business Insider.
Two weeks ago Prague was thronged with tourists and businesses were humming as the city headed into a long-awaited spring. Today the lanes and famous squares of my adopted town stand virtually empty.
A vital month of testing time was lost in the US because of a bad strategy and an unreliable CDC test.
From Drambuie to Jaegermesiter, there are certain bottles of liquor that everyone owns but no one uses. Here's what to do with them.
Kind of a tease for the hawk, though, which saw its catch turn into a puddle of water.
Singer, actor, activist… tomato?
How many people will die because we've been working on the brink of collapse for too long?
University of Arkansas Law School professor Alex Nunn is ready to have some fun with this whole situation.
It could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. Coli , and coronaviruses — including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the university told my wife about the sexual-harassment complaints against her, we knew they weren't true. We had no idea how strange the truth really was.
Web browsers have long been using features as their primary means of competing with each other. This has been allowed to go on for far too long.
It took a lot of meticulous cleaning, but the process was worth the conclusion.
Your life will begin to feel like Groundhog Day.
The Tesla Model Y is exactly what it's supposed to be: a lifted Model 3 with more room.
Bernie Sanders's grandson Cole recorded the presidential hopeful — ever the endearing curmudgeon — entertaining his family after being woken from a deep sleep.
For starters, Apple announced today it's got a new iPad Pro and an updated MacBook Air. And based on the deets, both launches basically confirm recent rumors that the iPad Pro was due for a refresh, and that butterfly keyboards were on their way out.
A years-long investigation and global cooperation disrupted one of the biggest botnets ever.
After four days of raging fever and feeling sore all over, you realize that you're sicker than you've ever been in your life. You've got a dry cough that shakes you so hard that your back hurts. Fighting for breath, you head to the nearest ER.
When the inevitable inquiry into the government's response to COVID-19 happens, it will conclude that signs of a coming crisis were everywhere.