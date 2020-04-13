Municipal Coordinator's TV Interview About New Speed Bumps Interrupted By Truck Driver Ramping Off One At High Speed
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
Watch these little-known creatures swimming in the swamps on Missouri.
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
A doctor reflects on nearly two months spent treating some of China's most severe COVID-19 cases.
"There's one in Kansas that's built in a missile silo that used to have a nuclear weapon in it, and now has a 15-story inverted condominium. I've been calling it a geoscraper. I don't know what else to call it. It's an inverted skyscraper."
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With thousands of followers, Shanghai live-streamer Nai Nai was a girlfriend to many, until she met Chinese internet legend Jiang Bo. Little did she know the price she would pay for her feelings
Unemployment is higher than it's been since the Great Depression. Here are 11 steps that could help fix it.
They're facing a second once-in-a-lifetime downturn at a critical moment.
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
Royal Philips N.V. agreed in September to sell 10,000 ventilators to the US for $3,280 each. It did not deliver. But the Dutch company just announced a new deal with the government. This time, it's charging roughly $15,000 each.
The 1904 St. Louis Olympics were the first held outside Europe. Which sounds great until you remember that it was 1904, and the direct center of this vast country wasn't the easiest place to get to. In fact, St. Louis was so remote that most countries didn't bother to make the trip.
Some people are doing calisthenics or yoga to occupy themselves during this stay-at-home period. This guy, however, is performing miracles.
Estelle knew her fiancé had betrayed her — she had no idea what else he was capable of.
Healthcare workers working in the COVID-19 unit of a hospital in Massachusetts had a pleasant surprise waiting for them at Fenway Park, the Red Sox ballpark.
Firefighters are working to control the blazes burning through the irradiated forests in the territory surrounding the former nuclear plant.
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
Mayor London Breed's early and aggressive moves to contain the outbreak have made San Francisco a national model in fighting the pandemic.
"Codenames: Duet" has you team up with your partner to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
TikTok has been full of wholesome dad content for quite some time now. Like this dad, who quit beer and snacks and replaced his habits with tons of fruit.
When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, it can take a psychological toll. Here are a few useful tips for staying sane.
Looking out my living-room window, I see terror saunter down vacant streets, reclaiming a city that had forgotten how to fear. I wonder how long the feeling will linger.
The Senate Majority Leader's refusal to rein in the President is looking riskier than ever.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
Amid a shortage of ventilators, some are arguing these machines might not even be needed. That's a vast oversimplification.
There is no such thing as a "bad" job, just bad working conditions — and the coronavirus crisis should be our call to action to fix that.
I'm taking part in a clinical trial that could help end the pandemic.
Scientists feared Apollo 11 crew members could've brought back deadly pathogens from the moon and were immediately put inside a mobile quarantine facility.
In a ship deliberately embedded in an ice floe, scientists are studying the base of the food web.
As COVID-19 rattles small businesses around the country, inspiration can be drawn from the stories of those who survived the last financial crisis.
A trucker is overwhelmed by Americans giving care packages to truckers to show their appreciation during a difficult time.
Retreating to our kitchens offers a sense of calm and clarity in these uncertain times.
Sammartino died at in 2018 at the age of 82, but his legacy lives on.
Learn all the British, Scottish and Welsh "ism's" from Rachel Weisz, Simon Pegg, Emma Thompson and so many others.
The coronavirus hasn't just changed our lives. It's disrupted death — and the rituals that are fundamental to burial for religious families like mine.
Even in the best of times, theater is the most fragile of the popular arts. Theater requires us sitting in the seats in order to be complete. It's an unequal love affair: we want theater but theater needs us. And in this pandemic, it is simply gone.
Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured footage of a 150-foot long siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.
As US federal agencies prepare to help families survive the coronavirus disaster, Hurricane Harvey's lower-income survivors offer a warning of what can go terribly wrong.
A woman says Biden assaulted her in 1993 and has filed a criminal complaint.
At 42,000 pieces, the completion of the puzzle "Around the World" breaks the record of the world's largest single image jigsaw puzzle.
The different ways people share the cost of rent — and in the process, their chores, childcare and lives.
We photographed the medical workers on the front lines in northern Italy. These are their stories.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts inside and outside the government identified the threat early on and sought to raise alarms even as President Trump was moving slowly. Read some of what they had to say among themselves at critical moments.