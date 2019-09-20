Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Stays Undefeated By Knocking Out His Opponent In The First Round
The fight against Ibarra did not last long. The ref didn't even need to count to ten.
Another viral tweet, another fun way to waste five minutes of your day!
We don't know where it came from, who made it, why it was created, but we cannot stop watching it, that's for sure.
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
Quesaritos. Chalupas. Crunchwrap Supremes. Many may enter, but only one can emerge as a champion.
The show aired on May 1st, 1999, and the best way to commemorate the show is to watch "Shanghaied".
Den of Geek staff and readers rank their favorite comedies from the last decade and a half.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
The Late Late Show host James Corden replaces White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, but It doesn't go as planned.
A Harvard-trained lawyer was convicted of committing bizarre home invasions. Psychosis may have compelled him to do it. But in a case that became a public sensation, he wasn't the only one who seemed to lose touch with reality.
Phantasmagoria. It's not just one of the coolest words ever — it's also the name of a 1995 point-and-click horror video game that was the result of a would-be collaboration with famous horror author Stephen King that never came to fruition.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
We didn't think Bill would be interviewed because he was a Berkshire shareholder, but at least someone got him on the record.
As the host turned a civil war at Fox to his advantage, he found himself at the forefront of the nativist forces transforming conservative politics.
He was the first to deliver remarks at the dinner in six years. The reason? A horrible four year plague, and then two years of COVID.
The "Handmaid's Tale" star and producer was rumored to have walked out on ex-Scientologist Remini's acceptance speech at an awards show.
In a moment straight out of 2006, a "Nintendo Switch Sports" player accidentally smashed their TV.
Dreams do come true, and we have the footage to prove it. And, you get to see an NFL owner order a room full of dudes to cheer on command, so that's neat!
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
The world uses 42 million tons of toilet paper every year and it's truly mind boggling to visualize how far that would extend into our solar system.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Trevor Noah delivered a sharp performance at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner, poking fun at Biden, Fox News and Ron DeSantis.
Delegates at CinemaCon were shocked Tuesday when the actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde was served legal papers during a presentation about her latest movie.
Starting at just $229, this compact little machine will quickly make compost right in your kitchen. Plus, the UVC sanitizer helps fight the funk.
To celebrate "The Book of Boba Fett", ILM and LG created a 3D-effect billboard in Times Square depicting the titular Bounty Hunter on his new throne.
We asked gastroenterologists to tell us if TikTok-promoted supplements like probiotics, L-glutamine, and others, are actually worth buying for IBS and better gut health.
A sardonic take on "Star Wars" is needed now much more than it was in the late 80s.
Bill Burr reminisces about the time George W. Bush threw the greatest opening pitch of all-time on October 30, 2001.
Cyclist, scholar, CEO, soldier: who is Nick Clark?
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place.
Get ready for a lot of talk about oxygen, radioactivity, and hardcore science.
Musk is a hype man who rarely ever delivers what he promises, so don't leave Twitter just yet.
Will bees be disturbed by the sudden appearance of a banana near their hives?
No one's actually sure.
The 4-pound chopper, the first aircraft to take flight on another world, snapped pictures of the Perseverance rover's discarded landing gear.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ed Marinaro thought it was a hall of fame acceptance speech instead of just, you know, READING THE NEXT NAME ON THE CARD.
A bizarre 2008 children's album called "Alien Rap" has been making rounds in "so-bad-it's-good" culture. The man who made it is about as weird as you'd think.
A meme about the transitional fossil Tiktaalik argues that although we did come out of the sea, we aren't doing just fine.
Postwar Italy gave the world a lot of things, and this unfortunately, was one of them.
Foul-smelling foam blankets homes and businesses and sends residents of Mosquera fleeing, as officials say don't get too close.
Canada's frozen ponds provide the gateway to its national pastime. But the outdoor ice season is shrinking — and concern is rising.
Madison Cawthorn has had a very busy week: bringing a loaded gun through airport security, getting accused of insider trading and more.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Tropics lost 11.1m hectares of tree cover in 2021, including forest critical to limiting global heating and biodiversity loss.
The Mets throw a combined no-hitter, the first in franchise history against hated rival Philly.
The landlords of Tiktok and YouTube claim they're not the bad guys. Trolls beg to differ.
Footage from Ben Gurion Airport showed scenes of panic after the unexploded shell was found in the family's luggage and an evacuation was ordered.