Here's What Summiting Mt. Everest Looks Like On GoPros
Mountaineer Jon Gupta reached the top of Mt. Everest (8848 meters) and the GoPro footage shows the spectacular journey he took to pull it off.
Canadian chef Matty Matheson tells Architectural Digest why he chose a designer who hadn't worked with previous restaurant design for his new spot Prime Seafood Palace in Toronto.
Importing formula will provide quick relief, but reforming the program that provides free formula to low-income families would help more in the long term.
Portugal's Dário Essugo scored a wonderful screamer for his country against France in the U-17s European Championship.
We get a lot of things wrong about World War I — even when it comes to deciding when it actually ended.
Watch stabilized footage from an F1 driver's helmet cam to understand what they go through at one of the world's most toughest car races.
A recent experiment showed this virtually limitless form of clean power is possible on Earth. Now, one of the most complex energy projects in history aims to make nuclear fusion a reality for the whole planet.
The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Some predict it could hasten the downfall of combustion cars.
"60 Minutes" breaks down why the AR-15 is such a devastating weapon to a human body
This one involves Bill Gates, fake meat, "peach tree dishes" and bowel movements.
There are 393 million civilian-owned firearms in the US, enough for each person in the country to own one with 63 million left over.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
It's not cheap to make handmade ceremics but porcelain is a whole other level. Here's why this material became so expensive.
This week, a surprise house purchase, the etiquette of asking for overdue compensation from one's boss, and a letter writer trying to get their alcoholic friend to have just one drink.
Fringe candidate Kandiss Taylor campaigned on demolishing the Georgia Guidestones, which sounds ludicrous on paper but John Oliver reveals she might be onto something.
Javier Cazares raced to his daughter's school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the school yard. In his rush, he didn't bring his gun.
Political scientists make up a much bigger part of the workforce in Washington, D.C., than they do in the country as a whole.
Max Fosh pulls off his most epic prank yet, building a 197-foot sign saying "Welcome to Luton" as passengers land at Gatwick. At least one woman interviewed by the BBC said it left her in a "state of panic."
The man was sentenced to hang in Singapore for trafficking cannabis, but a chance encounter and a tattoo of a pet hamster has helped get him acquitted.
China has ordered a nationwide review of school textbooks after illustrations deemed ugly, sexually suggestive and secretly pro-American caused public uproar.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A McDonald's employee reveals what it's like working the lunch rush and it might change how you view working in fast food.
A Liverpool fan who was at the Louvre following his side's Champions League final defeat asked: "What were the odds this would happen?"
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
The release of Episode 1 was preceded by what is still the biggest movie marketing campaign of all time. Billions of dollars in deals were made between George Lucas and a number of other big brands including Pepsi, Hasbro, Apple, Lego and more.
In the weekend where a passenger's smartphone caught fire on a flight and YouTuber Jeffree Star announced his business venture in yak jerky — here are some top stories you might have missed.
Lightweight summer styles, outdoor gear, swimwear and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
Incredible war footage shows a Ukrainian soldier striking a Russian BMP with a Javelin ATGM.
Stunning fans in the Sunday night audience, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sings his cover of Isolation — originally a John Lennon song — which he and Jeff Beck released together in 2020.
And they can make you happy, too.
After hearing a drumless version of Tool's "Schism," the legendary drummer plays his interpretation of the beat and it was extraordinary.
Anthony Reed snapped photos of empty Shanghai streets before his departure from China.
Jomboy breaks down Julio Urías attempting the most extraordinary pitch variety to catch Juan Soto off-guard.
It's possible to experience a temporarily altered state without drugs or alcohol through a neurological phenomenon known as the Ganzfeld effect.
From facing murderous mobs to spending lonely nights in the forest, it's a jungle out there for wildlife rescuers in India fighting for the survival of our animals.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
A 2014 clip from "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" shows how a 13-year-old couldn't get cigarettes, lottery tickets and alcohol but could purchase a weapon from a private seller at a gun show.
The paper's employees lost neighbors, acquaintances, and a daughter in a school shooting. Then they had to report the story.
YouTuber Foresty Forest builds a tiny wood cabin from scratch and watching him is oddly relaxing.
Being able to understand and manage emotions is key to health and happiness. For some, like me, that comes easier with animals.
This has the potential to be an all-time crazy MLB story. It involves a grown man slapping another, for a very dumb reason, and him then saving the receipts.
"I finally made it to the library but I was crying too hard to see the shooter. … Holding the gun limply by my side, I immediately broke down."
David Biscobing won the 2018 duPont-Columbia Award for this relentless report on a so-called advocacy group filing frivolous ADA lawsuits.
As the final season of "Black Market" airs in the UK, the actor and documentary host is remembered by his former colleagues.
Widespread customer confusion and regulatory hurdles are a taste of what's to come soon for markets around the world.
No one likes to feel like they're disappointing people. But here's why embracing letting people down at work is actually quite liberating.
After a three-year wait, the fourth series of "Stranger Things" has finally dropped. But we were too distracted by the cast's dodgy 'dos to concentrate on what was actually going on.