How This One Weird Movie Trick Allows Stunt Performers To Seamlessly Insert Themselves Into A Shot
Ever wonder how an actor seamlessly trades places with their stunt doubles in movies? Here's one way they pull it off.
It took Gabby only 39.31 seconds to complete the 8″ division course at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship, and watching her crush the agility course is still thrilling to watch to this day.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
The legendary Steamed Hams scene from "The Simpsons" is even funnier when Google Translate translates it into oblivion.
It's a testing of friendships between Captain America, Falcon and the Winter Soilder.
Climate change is continuing to heat up cities every year but Singapore has found a science-based solution to cool theirs down.
In honor of the passing of Jessica Walters, here's a supercut of her best moments as the matriarch Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development."
This week's characters also include a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy, the world's largest e-commerce company that picked a fight it could never win and more.
Seven GOP senators who've met with Biden lately described him as cogent and well-versed on the issues they discussed.
Sit back, relax and let the pressure washer cleanse you of your worldly troubles.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Kelley Wentworth, a former contestant on "Survivor: San Juan del Sur," "Survivor: Cambodia" and "Survivor: Edge of Extinction," revealed that when she was picked to go on "Survivor" she didn't know she would unwittingly be picking her de facto outfit.
You're probably incapable of telling the difference between something an AI and human generated art.
A remembrance of reading and getting to know the critic and architect Michael Sorkin, who died a year ago this week from COVID-19.
"The Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn, will be in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.
Though NBC called it quits on "Law & Order" in 2010, after 20 seasons and more than 450 episodes, the series lives on in reruns and spinoffs. In fact, it's probably playing somewhere on TV right now.
Including and especially its iconic music video, which debuted 20 freaking years ago (I KNOW).
We weren't expecting this hen to be sheltering three baby kittens.
The billionaire is backing a study of the controversial technology called solar geoengineering.
There is only one producer of this pricey delicacy, and the competition for it is getting fierce.
Courteney Cox reflects on the famous television deal that made the "Friends" cast filthy rich.
A review of negative published stories about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton shows disparities in how the royal press office defended them.
They're perfectly legitimate, and yet they'll be sure to raise an eyebrow or two.
The AMC Eagle was an ambitious but unloved product in America. A handful of examples have found an unlikely second home with enthusiasts in Japan.
If you're interested in putting in a little effort into rediscovering your favorite classic games, this kit is the perfect place to start.
Cesar Villaseñor was trying to flee from a tornado in Pelham, Alabama when he found himself caught right in the middle of one.
The antiviral drug molnupiravir, still in clinical trials, would give doctors an important new treatment and a weapon against coronaviruses and future pandemics
It turns out that spies are cheap. You can buy a traitor for the price of a car. One spy recently uncovered inside NATO cost China only 17,000 euros.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Sia once sang that titanium was bulletproof, but is it really? Adam Savage brings the glee of a kid in a candy store to this firing range and tests out whether a titanium armor plate could withstand a bullet.
In AI, we have yet to design and construct the best possible scenario of collaboration between human and machine. Here's how we might begin.
Flint and Tinder's best-selling waxed trucker jacket comes in a flannel-lined variant now — perfect for cool mornings or long nights outdoors.
Made with a beta-titanium alloy, these slick, ultra-light glasses won't get bent out of shape.
We're updating our wardrobe for warm weather, so we're grabbing a few of these chino-cut shorts that benefit from having spandex for some surprising stretch.
For one thing, he hasn't messed up yet.
The biomass industry is warming up the South's economy, but many experts worry it's doing the same to the climate. Will the Biden Administration embrace it or cut it loose?
Caitlin Reilly does the perfect impression of your aunt weighing in on gun politics on Facebook.
His internet fame's a mystery to him, too.
This week, we've also got "yeah I ate," Suez Canal memes, "RIP, you would have loved…" and the Hugh Grant name game.
Dr. Chris Raynor takes a skeptical look at so-called ring dingers practiced by chiropractors.
Across the U.S., cities and towns are being forced to throw more money at solving blockages as consumers buy (and flush) more wipes than ever.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing with the CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Twitter is already raising questions. Namely, what the heck is that thing on Jack Dorsey's kitchen counter?
One way to steal your friend's toy is to feign interest in another toy.
A digital collectible based on a column in The New York Times sold at auction on Wednesday, with proceeds going to the Neediest Cases Fund.
In her latest column, Megan Barton-Hanson talks about the orgasm gap, performance anxiety and why, if all else fails, you should just straddle.
Smile and the world smiles with you. Or at least in this case, the mirror on the wall.
In Houston's poorest neighborhoods, an unfamiliar winter storm stoked a familiar anguish, one fueled by recurring floods and what residents see as a pattern of neglect.
Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.
Many people in Oregon and Washington caught sight of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's second stage entering Earth's atmosphere and burning up.
Fitness has been a saving grace.
Close to two-thirds say "saving as much as I can makes me feel happy and fulfilled."
Here's how film technology has allowed car chases to be even more thrilling in movies.
Bats, a lab leak or a wild animal? Here's a guide to the WHO-China search for the origins of the coronavirus.
Tesla Inc. repeatedly violated US labor law, including by firing a union activist, and must make Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk delete a threatening tweet from his account, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Thursday.
By examining these fights, marriage therapist Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile offers sound advice on the dos and don't when you're fighting with your significant other.