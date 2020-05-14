Watch Hundreds Of People Lift Up And Move A Metal Shed
Need to move a huge architectural structure? No problem, all you need is around 300 people.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
"We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all."
"Bird greeted fellow 3-point shooting contest participants by asking which one of them would finish in second."
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
The popularity of 3D movies spiked in the late 2000s. However, the medium seems to have come and gone yet again. How did the 3D movie craze lose its mojo?
In 2009, baseball commentator Mike Blowers predicted that Matt Tuiasosopo would hit his first career home run in a game between the Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. His prediction was crazily accurate.
A world-renowned physicist meets a gorgeous model online. They plan their perfect life together. But first, she asks, would he be so kind as to deliver a special package to her?
An oversupply of programmers and universities has left thousands without work.
Dieter Klein has travelled to remote corners of Europe and the US to find and photograph abandoned cars.
Cartoonist Bill Watterson didn't predict the current world when Calvin and Hobbes comic strips ran from 1985 until 1995, but even the final strip makes sense of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
So far, in fact, they'll opt to order new underwear on Amazon instead of washing the pairs they already have.
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need real roads.
Their journey starts in a country where gay marriage and surrogacy are illegal, spans four years, two continents and hundreds of thousands of dollars — all to get a kid of their own.
A "year" here lasts almost twice as long as Earth.
There's precedent for a temporary handoff of power to the vice president — but also potential for constitutional chaos.
Jackson McKay put together a supercut of the X-Wing scenes from the Star Wars movies and added Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone."
Should the Big Three Heat have won more than two titles? We used our new metric to find out which teams exceeded postseason expectations... and which fell short.
The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist adapted a graphic from information is beautiful, using data from Johns Hopkins University and created an infographic demonstrating where coronavirus cases are rising and falling.
David Wilcock and Corey Goode are peddling salvation, protection from the "illuminati deep state," and bogus COVID-19 explanations to millions on YouTube.
Imagine a broad, cheerfully lowbrow big-budget comedy along the lines of "Step Brothers" or "Talladega Nights," but instead of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
When the end came, it was just like Tom and Mary had imagined. Supply chains started to crumble. Millions of Americans lost their jobs. Grocery stores ran out of food. The nearly retired couple wasn't going to wait for society to collapse. They hopped in their camper van and drove 19 hours to South Dakota.
Here's the science behind what carbonated drinks do inside our bodies once we drink them.
A number of variables can affect when herd immunity is reached, and they vary depending on the disease. How infectious is the disease? How deadly is it? And how long do people stay immune once they've gotten it?
While you stay home and animals roam cities and towns freely during coronavirus lockdowns, how are the sasquatches and the people who track them adjusting?
Pontiac's streamlined concept had many features that have only recently made it onto your driveway.
A woman on TikTok, using only things she could find in her apartment, became fully ensconced with Wes Anderson's trademark twee aesthetic in less than one minute.
That's according to lawyers involved in a settlement announced this week. Facebook will pay out $52 million as part of a proposed agreement.
The pig, according to the owner, is just fine, although it might have a mighty hangover after this.
For some parents, it was the gifts from the principal to young girls and their families that gave them pause. A few too many presents that cost a little too much money. Then began the late-night Facebook messages.
Plastic pollution threatens marine life, humans and ecosystems. Enter FRED, a future vacuum of the seas.
A driver spotted this baby bear attempting to climb a partition in Rossland, British Columbia.
While backpacking in Northern Italy, Tom Davies challenges himself to eat nothing but food found from the countryside.
This is an All-American story about two kids from the east side of Baltimore.
"There has never been video footage of this kind of velomobile wrecking, not that I'm happy getting slapped with a $7,000 repair bill. $3,000 for the windscreen, and $4,000 for repairs, cosmetics and paint."
Last seen in 1958, the Snow Cruiser was designed to travel 5000 miles and self-sustain for an entire year.
The next couple of years could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy a first home for the lucky people who still have jobs.
Stéphane Bourgoin, whose books about murderers have sold millions, says he invented much of his experience, including training with FBI.
A renowned scholar claimed that he discovered a first-century gospel fragment whose text closely matched modern Bibles. Now he's facing allegations of antiquities theft, cover-up and fraud.
At a "wet bulb" temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, a human can't survive for more than six hours, even in shade and with water. We're starting to see those conditions more and more frequently.
A NASA physicist says he resolved a paradox in a hypothetical warp drive. But despite experiments, we have a long way before we can travel through folded space.
Back in 2015 and 2016, YouTubers Exploring the Beaten Path snuck unto two abandoned French naval ships.
A New York ICU nurse tells Tim Teeman about seeing the unit empty as COVID-19 patients died, why therapy should be mandated for staff and whether he would return to the frontline.
The reports are the first official documentation of various recent incidents with unidentified aircraft in restricted airspace along the east coast.