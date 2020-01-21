Recommended

SNAP JUDGMENT

newyorker.com

"You learned what pictures the Public Affairs Officer would release and what he wouldn't," Ben Brody explains. "Soldiers looking calm or stoic. Yes. Soldiers looking angry or frightened or exhausted or confused or lost with eyes like the bottom of the ocean. No."

POWER ON

2 diggs jalopnik.com

The 2010s were an interesting bunch of years. They saw the split between old-school methods of producing big power (fat displacement, superchargers) and modern ways of making driving efficient (cylinder deactivation, turbocharging). Some of the units listed here have been discontinued; others began their lives only recently and will hopefully continue to affect change into this new decade.

READY, SET, FIGHT

7 diggs ribbonfarm.com

A beef-only thinker is someone you cannot simply talk to. Anything that is not an expression of pure, unqualified support for whatever they are doing or saying is received as a mark of disrespect and a provocation to conflict.