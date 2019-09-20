Mountain Biker Gets The Bejesus Scared Out Of Him When A Bear Cub Runs Up To Him
It's perfect bike weather: sunny with a 30% chance of colliding into a bear cub.
Four strategies to find your voice.
Your coworkers would greatly appreciate it if you'd follow this 10-20-30 rule.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was supposed to be a shoe-in for Arkansas's next governor, but Chris Jones could give her a run for her money.
The ship that brought global trade to its knees is still stuck in the Suez Canal and now finds itself at the centre of an almighty international row.
After saving up for your retirement, you might consider these 10 affordable cities with good livability scores and low estimated annual expenditures.
What happens when the barrier gate closes between your car and your trailer.
Just when you think you've seen all variations of a blind date reality show, Netflix throws you a furry curveball. "Sexy Beasts" will be available on Netflix on July 21.
His resignation comes as the prominent foundation is facing a tumultuous time with the divorce of its two founders.
It's surreal watching Conan O'Brien, Seth Rogen and Andy Richter just share a joint on TV.
Thousands of videos posted look like unfiltered glimpses of life for Uyghurs, but taken together, the videos begin to reveal clues of a broader influence campaign orchestrated by the Chinese government.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You may have forgotten about some of these songs or movies entirely. But each one captures a specific moment in the life cycle of the films, the artists, the decade and pop culture itself.
Listen, we're already fiddling with our normal pen, so this highly customizable magnetic pen is a no brainer.
Is the American worker shortage good or bad? Is there really a 2021 ketchup-scare? What the hell is "poolmageddon?"
Travelers have more ways than ever to enjoy the perks of private flights without the historically prohibitive price tag.
Journalists published their last articles, shredded notes and bid farewell to the whirling printing presses in what appears to be Apple Daily's final days.
At 65,000 square feet, the Peter Grant Mansion, situated on the shores of Lake Temiskaming in Northern Ontario, is Canada's biggest mansion. It's also been completely abandoned.
In Haines, where the salmon once leaped under snow-capped mountains, a massive mining project promises well-paid jobs — and threatens a fragile ecosystem.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Democrats have greater control of state legislatures than in the last round of redistricting but have turned over map-making powers in some states to independent commissions.
Driftwood-based Desert Door is funding research on the native Desert Spoon plant and the delicious product it yields: sotol.
Maybe you need a foot massage because you're training for a marathon. Or maybe you just want a foot massage because foot massages are nice. Either way, the Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager has you covered.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Fourth of July, family reunions and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
In this unearthed clip from 2015, Brenton Andreasik is embarrassingly defeated by the thing BuzzFeed says is what every "twenty-something does on their first trip" to blank.
Its members claim to have tracked down over 2,800 people, solving cases that no one else has been able to.
No disrespect meant to theater actors, but this is hilarious.
Bartenders have been so quick to see whether they could incorporate marijuana into drinks, they didn't stop to ask whether they should.
"Hacks," Bo Burnham's "Inside," and Mae Martin's "Feel Good" tackle the existential crisis of trying to be funny when the world is on fire.
The infamous Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble is one impossible challenge after the next.
A transit bus isn't made to go on road trips, but I took one on an adventure, anyway.
The actor fills us in on getting back to regular life, playing Matt Drudge and his new campaign for Neon Zebra cocktail mixers.
This video of the chillest cat on a relaxing boat ride is a pure mood we all aspire for.
Many people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19. For most, it comes back fine. For others, not so much.
Alveolar echinococcosis remains rare and treatable, but a more virulent tapeworm strain imported from Europe has become firmly established in Alberta, Canada.
Car washes charge you an arm and a leg on their premium services. You might be spending way more money than necessary to clean your vehicle.
Just say yes to deep-fried mac and cheese.
With demand for housing high and supply low, some sellers are listing their houses for more than they're worth.
Paul Rudd crashed Conan O'Brien's show on his final week at TBS by pulling his infamous "Mac and Me" gag one last time for the road.
Though scientists recommend most adults get at least seven hours of sleep, there's a stigma around getting too much shut-eye, leading people who want to be seen as successful to embrace their lack of sleep.
Now that many of us are vaccinated against COVID-19, we are trying to make up for last summer and thus spending that much more time outside. There's just one problem: being outside is kinda gross.
An Airbus 350 is even more impressive when you go below the cockpit and into the avionics bay.
The EU's regulations, which are the toughest in the world, have pushed plastic recycling rates to 41.5 percent — three times that of the United States.
The video game retailer is turning memes into dreams.
But even if your fellow actor destroys the set coming in, the show must go on.