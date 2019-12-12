Motorists Witness Grapefruit Catastrophe On The Freeway
A grapefruit truck snafu in Orlando, Florida left hundreds of squished citrus all over the turnpike.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
We suspect some serious fowl play.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
Poor indoor air quality causes serious health issues. Things can be improved with determination to sniff out the cause of the problem — and some pricey hardware.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
It's believed to be the first time an autonomous freight vehicle has made a cross-country trip, let alone a commercial delivery.
Whether it was self-driving Google cars, Apple's biggest iPhone, Tinder swipes, Netflix hits, Facebook scandals, Elon Musk or Edward Snowden, these were the moments that shaped the decade.
Ancient folklore in Europe's Alpine region speaks of Krampus, a frightening beast-like creature who looks for naughty children to punish in horrible ways. Cool!
Crows have long been considered cunning. But their intelligence may be far more advanced than we ever thought possible.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
Jubilee Baptist is a quasi-socialist, anti-racist, LGBTQ-affirming church conducting a bold experiment: focusing on debt, work, and freedom from oppression instead of fear and moralism.
Demographics will determine who gets hit worst by automation. Policy will help curb the damage.
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
What is the best Adam Sandler movie? From "Happy Gilmore" to "Uncut Gems," "The Wedding Singer" to "Punch-Drunk Love," the definition of what a good Sandler movie is can be tricky to nail down. We rewatched them all to offer our ranking.
We have only word for this car's wretched existence: why?
Despite the tidy beauty of the image, this was a frustrating year for North Dakota's corn farmers.
One school. 21 abuse investigations. And the struggle to stop relying on seclusion and restraint.
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
The famously struggling coworking giant bought Spacious in August, and now it's closing its doors.
"When I made the final payment, I actually felt shame. I should be happy, but it seems like a lot of my cohort paid theirs off like a decade or more ago?"
Retailers like ShopRite and Target are launching thousands of private-label products that look like they were made at a Portland farmers market.
Previously only available as an special feature on The Office's season 7 DVD, the full 25-minute version of "Threat Level Midnight" has been uploaded to YouTube.
One of Poland's most beloved and honored World War II veterans was not Polish at all: he was a 500-pound brown bear named Wojtek.
Vinepair's editors drank a lot of beer in 2019. Here are their favorite 50 beers from all over the world, from goses to IPAs to sours.
A top executive at the nonprofit entity responsible for doling out chunks of Internet addresses to businesses and other organizations in Africa has resigned his post following accusations that he secretly operated several companies which sold tens of millions of dollars worth of the increasingly scarce resource to online marketers.
How did thousands of fat innkeeper worms get strewn across Drakes Beach? Well, we're seeing the risk of building your home out of sand.
"The morning after the first day of the storm, the outside of my house looked like this."
A program in Panama breeds, sterilizes, and releases 20 million screwworm flies a week to protect livestock from flesh-eating larvae. This is how it works.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has given Black and Brown kids Miles Morales, a superhero that looks like them.
"I was driving down the highway with a group of cars. We all found ourselves having to slow and go around someone in the fast lane."
AI is being used to attract job applicants and to predict a candidate's fit for a position. But is it up to the job?
"You got guys grabbing your balls, punching you in the chest, gouging your eyes. In the fumble pile, everything gets whacked."
The only way to dance is to dance like your owner is proudly watching.
Reports about the toy store using cameras to track shoppers caused an uproar, but the companies behind the tech insist their systems are trained to ignore kids.
Americans are eating more chicken than ever before. How are fast food chains catering to our changing tastes?
To the naked eye, there is nothing out of the ordinary at the DCP Pegasus gas processing plant in West Texas. But a highly specialized camera sees what the human eye cannot: a major release of methane, the main component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas.
Google's smart city project links its quality-of-life improvements to the elimination of human workers.
New Zealand cricketer Neil Wagner has better hand-eye coordination than any of us and it's not really close.
Feeling out of step with the mores of contemporary life, members of a conservative-Catholic group have built a thriving community in rural Kansas. Could their flight from mainstream society be a harbinger for the nation?
The 48-year-old Hollywood agent was pulled from the game at the end of Wednesday's episode
The fight for your phone is "where the game is going to be played."
The shared phone was a space of spontaneous connection for the entire household.
These poor creatures.
Some centrist Democrats are anxious about the political consequences in November if they vote to impeach the president.