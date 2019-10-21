MotoGP Driver Avoids Crash With Miraculous Save
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
In addition to literally dropping his pants in front of the audience at the Tonight Show, Baldwin also talks about how he was 'Jedi mind tricked' into reprising his role as Donald Trump for SNL.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
From Hooli to Pied Piper to Jared's fraying mental stability, nobody's in good shape. The final season premieres on October 27th at 10 pm ET.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
The world's most expensive cardigan is locked in a gun safe in rural Pennsylvania. But its journey started 60 years ago.
The Colorado River serves over 35 million Americans before reaching Mexico — but it is dammed at the border, leaving locals on the other side with a dry delta
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Murder, white supremacist cults, masked cops, and raining squid — we walk through the series premiere of HBO's new 'Watchmen' show.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
Millions of people are unaware that they have had a silent myocardial infarction and are at risk of having another attack that could cause severe damage or death.
A Swedish engineer's umbrage at a traffic ticket has led to a six-year legal fight and now a global change in the speed with which traffic light signals are timed.
We're not sure how well we'll be able to pull this off in real life, but this is a beautiful hack to watch.
Why so many directors want to work with Hollywood's most unconventional lead.
The colonial style house that Niemeyer designed for himself in Brasilia is a lot different from the projects elaborated for the federal capital.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
Kevin Smith and others tell the story of making one of the most iconic indie films ever on a shoestring budget at a conjoined Quick Stop and video store in New Jersey.
Who follows all Mitt Romney's available kids on Twitter and likes tweets about Mitt Romney?
he Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the best argument that specs don't tell you everything you need to know about a phone — because the experience of using a Pixel 4 is better than any other Android phone.
Community broadband creates competition and better service and choice — along with giving local residents ownership.
In her new book 'The Art of Looking Up,' Catherine McCormack captures stunning ceilings around the globe
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
In 1996, Zachary Moore committed a murder. Today, he's a computer engineer at a Silicon Valley tech firm. Here's how he got there.
The mysterious deals could reshape downtown Clearwater.
Of all the tools we'd expect to pick a lock, a flimsy roll of film was definitely not one of them.
A self-taught crab enthusiast is doing something remarkable — breeding land hermit crabs in her home.
A promising summer of algorithms to automate household needs becomes the writer's season in consumer hell, beset by robots preying on her self-esteem.
Maybe, just maybe, having an ultra-corporate space-faring culture could have some problems. Explore the spiritual successor to New Vegas on October 25th without the Fallout setting, license or baggage.
Income inequality and geographic inequality normalize absurd spending patterns.
At 11, Estella killed her rapist and fled to the US. Fifty years later, she's revealing the story that made her the resilient woman she is.
'Welcome To Pooh Corner' was one of the first shows to air when the Disney Channel first launched on April 18, 1983. For some reason, they decided to present this Winnie the Pooh adaptation with low-budget, full-body character suits.
As I step inside Hella Novella, a recently opened comic book shop in the Mission, I realize that with my arms outstretched, I can touch both walls of graphic novels at the same time.
Briefly, I was part of that mysterious organism, a biological family; no one cared about my virtues or my bad behavior.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
Under Trump's crackdown on asylum, the U.S. government is preparing to send a woman back to a place where she was beaten and raped for the 'crime' of being a lesbian
Our democracy today is dominated by the old, and young people are getting a bad deal.
What would be your ballpark guess on a Los Angeles mansion with a pool and cabana with surround-sound wiring?
A new report shows that glamping — staying in cabins, yurts, or safari-style tents — is a growing trend of the younger generations.
Why can't we just take all that seawater, filter out the salt, and have an endless supply of clean, drinkable water?
Opioid addicts are turning to online forums for advice about quitting. Their conversations have a lot to teach us about drug use and public health.
Payment of the presidential salary was considered an important duty under the Constitution — but there's other expenses involved in living in the White House. What is covered by the government and what does the president have to pay out of pocket?
People slipping in and out of homelessness need parking lot programs like these.
Amazon Kindle hacks can make the e-readers do things the company never intended.
A little elephant brings a safari to a standstill as it plays in the middle of the road.
A new exhibition at the British Museum, reveals how a colonial art movement's impact is still felt today.
From Hollywood heir to Hillary Clinton's State Department to failed cable news host to Pulitzer Prize winner, Ronan Farrow explains his path to 'Catch and Kill' and what comes next.
More than 2,500 physicians have received at least half a million dollars apiece from drugmakers and medical device companies in the past five years alone, a new ProPublica analysis of payment data shows.