The Way This Indie Filmmaker Uses Motion Tracking To Transform A Tiny Green Screen Set Into A Massive Digital World Is Mind-Blowing
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
For decades staff have used a mask that's much more effective than the N95, and is reusable.
Life right now feels very odd. And it will feel odd for months — and even years — to come.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
The vaquita, an icon of the Gulf of California, is swiftly dying out. But its strange DNA could hold valuable lessons for other threatened species.
After 44 spring breakers from the University of Texas tested positive, angry students (and at least one parent) ignited a backlash involving legal threats and a lecture from Matthew McConaughey.
If you were hoping to pick up some supplies at Costco in Brooklyn, New York, we have some bad news for you.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
The most important thing to know about the SE's value proposition is simply that it has the A13 Bionic processor, which is bar-none the fastest processor you can get on any smartphone at any price, full stop.
The data doesn't tell the whole story of what's happening right now.
With no local government able to take control of the situation, an accidental lake became the unexpected catalyst of a community struggle for new ecological and urban imaginations.
There seems to be a recurring motif with all of these ads.
After a lot of bluster about helping medical workers battle coronavirus, the car-maker hasn't shipped a single device and won't say why.
Private jets, piano deliveries and underground shooting ranges: this is what life is like for the 1 percent in the age of coronavirus.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
Whoever had to do this job, explaining what was happening on screen visually for the "Cats" movie, we salute you and we hope you're okay.
The one-acre island comes with a well-preserved historic cottage, dock and sandy beach.
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
It took 40 years and a pandemic to stir up a worker revolution that's about to hit corporate America.
Scientists are racing to figure out why some patients also develop neurological ailments like confusion, stroke, seizure, or loss of smell.
A YouTuber test flies some of the weirdest looking planes ever designed.
A well-run system still led to a lockdown. Maybe the answer to the pandemic is a plan "on a scale that would previously be considered unimaginable."
Patrick Bateman's search for identity in Mary Harron's 2000 film is a story that's inched closer and closer to our modern existence.
Inside the strange world of kidnap and ransom survival schools.
Regulators have given banks the green light to use stimulus funds to pay off debts that individuals owe them.
The Dodge Charger is one of the last traditional American sedans left—and Chrysler gave us a peek all the way back in 2001.
Aussie Jarrad Young completed an eye-popping 2,806 push-ups in one hour — a world record.
This is what I saw as the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed our hospitals.
Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.
College Humor is back with their popular series — this time, in a post-coronavirus world.
I-Min Lee gives us the story behind the mysterious fitness benchmark.
Here are the nations where the people who are worth more than $30 million are residing.
Madhvi Aya worked long hours in the emergency room of a hospital in Brooklyn that was battered by the coronavirus. Then she caught the virus herself.
European countries easing lockdown restrictions are taking wildly different approaches. Can they all be right?
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
Particle physicists have released the results of a decade-long search, taking us a crucial step closer toward understanding where all of the universe's antimatter has gone.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
Rumored Nazi treasure, a dark Bohemian lake, an unsuspecting TV crew — and a brilliant spy to put it all together.
Accidents involving exotic vehicles are easy fodder for headlines, but, often, that's only the start of the story.
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
Last December, around 100 tourists set out for New Zealand's Whakaari / White Island. It was supposed to be a routine six-hour tour, including the highlight: a quick hike into the island's otherworldly caldera. Then the volcano exploded.
After watching coronavirus unfold in China and then the US right afterward, I'm struggling with the right way to monitor this disease.