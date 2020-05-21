Here's How The Most Popular TV Series Have Changed From 1951 To 2019
From "I Love Lucy" to "The Big Bang Theory," here are the most-viewed TV shows for the past 70 years.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
A system that relies on exploitation isn't one that should survive the pandemic. There's a better way to feed people and care for workers.
All the pearl-clutching about the morality of performing a Cannonball Run during a global pandemic seems to have been for nothing, with Ed Bolian reporting America's most illegal record has been beaten seven times in the span of just five weeks.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.
This is the opposite of what a straightforward read of decades of political psychology research would predict.
Lyndsay Tucker, who works at a Sephora beauty store in San Jose, California, has tech billionaire Elon Musk's old cellphone number. So every day, she fields calls and texts intended for him.
Volkswagen has issued an apology statement after the company posting on their Instagram page an ad that showed a white hand pushing a black man around a parked VW Golf.
It's neither an asteroid nor a comet but something in between. It's also parked within Jupiter's orbit, making this object the first of its kind to ever be detected.
Why did Casper sue a mattress blogger? A closer look reveals a secret, multimillion-dollar battle to get you into bed.
Julie Nolke reenacts the dopey questions that drive medical people crazy, inspired by a conversation she had with a nurse friend.
The first water measurements here were taken in 1903. Long-term monitoring since then tells the tale of an abrupt ecosystem shift.
Someone who looks like they're always staying inside on Instagram may actually have a double life they're hiding to avoid judgment.
Actors Sarah Ramos and Dylan O'Brien both bought their A game to this re-enactment of the fight scene between Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin and Sean Parker.
Drugs keep flowing despite the global pandemic.
Boris cooks goulash with just a chainsaw and pure adrenaline.
A detailed explanation of the grueling recovery process for coronavirus survivors.
A lake on the outskirts of Portland, Maine, became a highly unusually scene last summer when a kayaker happened upon a dead bald eagle floating face down, pierced through the heart.
The writer of "Yesterday" tells us that he was insulted and cast aside by one of the UK's most beloved screenwriters.
The mayor of a small town in Peru tried to play dead after being caught by police violating coronavirus lockdown rules while drinking with friends.
The occupational hazards of being a comedian? Inadvertently ruining your career by roasting a movie director in person.
How biohazard expert and Steri-Clean owner Carol Schaubhut is disinfecting our world back to normal.
My worst days at Amazon have been when I was loaned out; in fact, the worst days of my life were when I was loaned out.
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
From the carmakers that say they're "here for you" to the pizza chains that swear they're clean now, TV commercials have become awkward for everyone.
A guy from Tamworth in the United Kingdom gets a little too ambitious on his birthday.
The director reflects on his famously divisive sci-fi thriller, which envisioned an empty, virtual city long before our current predicament.
The pandemic brought us more meetings, longer hours and remote everything.
If you like your steak rare on the inside and charred on the outside, this is for you.
It was MyLife that broke me. After spending hours studying FAQ pages, sending terse emails and making occasional phone calls in an earnest-if-naive attempt to take back some control of my personal information online, I had my first demoralizing moment.
Here's a way to literally hold the world in your hands.
An estimated 2,000 premature births have been prevented by widespread HPV vaccination in Australia, possibly by protecting against damage to the cervix.
The identities of these mysterious warriors are on the verge of being exposed in "The Old Guard." The action movie premieres on Netflix on July 10.
More than 40 years ago, author Jim Fixx brought jogging to the masses, espousing its physical and emotional benefits — themes that now resonate more than ever.
If only Tyrrell F1 had read up on the Pat Clancy Special, the first six wheel weirdo to try its luck.
The employment of robots like this might play a huge role in agriculture in the future.
Even in a state that has weathered the pandemic well, going out again raises seemingly endless questions.
How to deal with HEIC images proves to be the hardest question of all.
From 1946-1956, many Americans mailed money to a man alleging he was a still-alive Hitler, plotting a revolution with "invisible spaceships." He signed his letters "Furrier No. 1."
A useful step-by-step demonstration by Joshua Farnsworth on making a viking camp chair.
Nearly every piece of legislation, every claim against legalized abortion, and every bit of anti-abortion activism is built on mistruths, fabrications and coercion.
A deep dive into how the new coronavirus infects cells has found that it orchestrates a hostile takeover of their genes unlike any other known viruses do.
In case you needed something cheerful to watch today.
The high-tech device boasts a field of view and reaction time similar to that of real eyes
What is dead may never die, though some who have died are better than others. Let's separate the good (Tywin Lannister) from the bad (Olly) and the totally useless (sorry, Sand Snakes).
Colin Furze pays tribute to the futuristic sequel to "Back To The Future" by constructing a homemade Stainless Steel Extendable Bat.