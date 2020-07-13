Moped Rider Makes The Bad Decision Of Squeezing Next To A Truck On A Turn
Luckily, the rider seemed to only sustain minor injuries from the accident.
Luckily, the rider seemed to only sustain minor injuries from the accident.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
In Davlekan, Russia, it appears a car got stuck on the hill. In an attempt to get back on track, this mishap occurred.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
In South Lake Tahoe, California, watch three bears take over an empty backyard. Tree climbing, wrestling and a snapped swing. Come for the two baby bears, stay for the filmer's commentary.
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
Eric Andre took some time out to talk with Sean Evans about his new Netflix special "Legalize Everything," but had some trouble when he got to the Thor's Hammer hot sauce.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the 1990s, a troupe of hippies spent two years sealed inside a dome called Biosphere 2. They ended up starving and gasping for breath.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Why text like a normal person when you can SHOUT and PROD in all caps?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Why do you think it was me? What gave it away?"
Mary Trump has not indicted her uncle. She has indicted the whole family. And that could give it a "seismic imprint."
The sex I've had since I left my marriage has given me a way to live in the present and ask for my present needs — and made me realize how much that freedom means.
Emma Humplik, a catcher for the Texas Bombers 18u Gold National team, shared this video over the weekend of her hitting consistent home runs in a batting practice.
Many prominent writers and thinkers seem invested in the notion that simply facing strong public criticism is a threat to free speech.
A day of peaceful protesting against the police killing of George Floyd turned violent as President Trump forced people away from the White House. Here's how a photo op became a flashpoint in the movement against racism.
Come for the meeting between spy bear and real bears, stay for the amazing footage captured by a robotic spy bald eagle of said bears fishing for salmon.
There's a way to say this presidential bid seems like a bad idea without treating the subject like a circus bear, more fodder for giggles, gossip and chatter.
The most important variable in achieving herd immunity could be how people behave.
When you're out in the wilderness, the elements can be tough. The Go Incognito Outdoor Cap gives you complete protection from sun, rain, dust, wind and anything else nature can throw at you.
According to Vice, Yogetsu Akasaka was beatboxing before he became a monk.
Before public health officials can manage the pandemic, they must deal with a broken data system that sends incomplete results in formats they can't easily use.
Luckily, the rider seemed to only sustain minor injuries from the accident.
From the English Channel to the Pacific, one band of volunteer divers look for the remains of American MIA's. I joined and discovered this mission can be perilous — even deadly.
It appears to be an accident, a toddler letting loose a balloon, which ends up getting caught in the horse's foot.
The Washington Redskins will officially announce Monday they will change their nickname, though no new name will be revealed just yet, a source confirmed.
Why are the European Union, Canada, New Zealand and others flattening the curve while American cannot?
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
The White House is seeking to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, working to marginalize him and his dire warnings about the shortcomings in the coronavirus response.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content in your own home is truly unbelievable.
Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said in a post on Instagram Sunday. She was 57 years old.
In Davlekan, Russia, it appears a car got stuck on the hill. In an attempt to get back on track, this mishap occurred.
'Money Plane' joins a proud, claustrophobic pantheon
Artificial intelligence firm Dataminr is making questionable use of its Twitter firehose privileges — and not for the first time.
In South Lake Tahoe, California, watch three bears take over an empty backyard. Tree climbing, wrestling and a snapped swing. Come for the two baby bears, stay for the filmer's commentary.
On a taste level there isn't any difference. It's all about what works best for you.
"We just reopened too fast and these are the consequences of it," an emergency room doctor in Houston said.
Can a Japanese label famous for its simplicity take over the fashion world?
Disney re-opened their Florida resort on Saturday. Their re-opening video eerily fits the "A24-horror-story" vibe quite well.
Hackers are buying used body cameras on eBay and finding troves of video evidence.
As innovations go, the Good Humor vehicle is as sweet as it gets
If you've ever permanently lost a checked bag, your stuff probably ended up for sale at a store in Scottsboro, Alabama.
New York City health officials reported zero deaths related to the novel coronavirus four months after the state's first official death was recorded on March 11.
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
A traditional Diné storyteller explains how disadvantage and injustice have shaped her people's encounter with COVID-19.
Dr. Italo Brown debunks commons myths about our health and explains how true they actually are.
While shooting in India, Ramsay put together a traditional scrambled egg dish with onions, tomatoes and chilies.
Howard University and the UC system are returning to "hybrid" teaching, bringing some students back to campus. Their leaders explain their plans.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
Dr. Maya Warren spoke with us about how she turned her passion for ice cream and food science into one of the coolest jobs ever.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
They've been crucial for supermarkets, but germ fears might make them a pre-pandemic memory. One solution is Sally, a 6-foot robot.
Kentucky was an early adopter of risk assessments in an effort to release more people without bail. But the algorithms are reproducing systemic inequities.
As the pandemic has raged on, popular culture has found new ways to ask an old question: What could have been instead?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.