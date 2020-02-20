Moose Shocks Skiers By Sprinting Down Ski Slope
A ski resort in Jämtland, Sweden got a surprise when a moose was spotted in full trot.
A ski resort in Jämtland, Sweden got a surprise when a moose was spotted in full trot.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How could it have gone so wrong? Why was Blue Apron valued at more than $3 billion at one point, as were the pre-IPO whispers?
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
The Tesla misread a 35-mph speed sign as an 85-mph sign after researchers altered it with black tape.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
So much goes into a simple gaze.
15 hours into my inaugural long-haul train trip — a $146-dollar (coach class), 44-hour, 2,265-mile excursion through eight states — the experience hasn't stopped surprising me.
A new study finds that alcohol-related deaths doubled between 1999 and 2017, and more troublingly, young people are among those most affected.
A ski resort in Jämtland, Sweden got a surprise when a moose was spotted in full trot.
In a new graphic-nonfiction book, a libertarian economist conjures an alternative reality in which immigration is unlimited all over the world.
it's 200 years of population migration and growth history captured in 10 seconds.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
There's been quite a bit of shuffling of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world this year compared to last year.
The car was spotted a few times during the model's development in the mid-1990s before fading into legend. The Drive tracked down its story.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Starting treatment with Better Help, one of the most prominent "therapy-on-demand" apps to launch over the last few years, is easy, which is more or less the point.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
The pernicious spread of corporatespeak — or garbage language — which permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers.
Spruce up your nightstand with the Tree of Light. This beautiful, sculptural piece is a lamp, wireless charger, and Bluetooth speaker in one. Save 13 percent off when you get it for $129.99 today.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
An all-star crew got rich pulling off the perfect caper. But no one expected what happened next.
A new book explores one of the 20th century's most maligned—and misunderstood—design movements.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
The Houston Astros cheated their way to a World Series title — and mostly got away with it.
Dutch painter Rutger Hiemstra creates a brilliant optical illusion to make you think you can grab this banana out of an aluminum container — but it's flat.
Interracial boxing matches were banned in Texas. One man slugged his way into the ring anyway. The never-before-told full story of the fight that changed history.
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
Who said you need musical instruments other than the human voice to create an orchestra?
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
What Liz Lemon and Chrissy Teigen reveal about "hot mess syndrome."
How do the richest fictional characters stack up against each other?
Ali Alzabarah was panicked. His heart raced as he drove home from Twitter's San Francisco headquarters in the early evening on Dec. 2, 2015. He needed to leave the country — quickly.
X - formerly Google X - aims to pursue technological breakthroughs by taking crazy ideas seriously. When will its bets pay off?
On Wednesday night, verbal fireworks flew as six Democratic candidates duked it out in a Las Vegas debate on MSNBC, ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Here are several of the most memorable moments during Wednesday's debate.
Disney's Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance is a ride so immersive that calling it a ride seems reductive. And it's just a mere hint of where theme parks are headed in the future.
A goof ball's post-"SNL" career tends to follow a pattern. You take a beloved character from the show and stretch it to an 81-minute sporadically funny movie that critics dismiss as "bloated." Samberg, somehow, has rejected that narrative and traveled a different trajectory.
Michael Bloomberg is worth $62.8 billion. It's hard to grasp how much money that actually is, but Mother Jones attempted to try.
Flourishing within one of India's driest regions, the banyan tree Thimmamma Marrimanu has become an enduring symbol of eternal life.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government announced it will begin clinical trials to test treatments for the deadly new coronavirus.
There are more steps involved in the process than you might think.
"Jolly Jane" Toppan overcame a miserable Dickensian childhood to become a medical professional patients adored. She was also slowly murdering them one by one.
Orthopedic surgeons have begun offering leg lengthening — long offered as a corrective procedure for congenital defects — to insecure, short men.
A stunning demonstration of how Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation technology can radically improve video playback quality.
'Space Jam' writers and animators tell us about the labor-rights messages they hid in plain sight — and why Hollywood wasn't such a sunny place for the artists who made Bugs Bunny a baller.
An interview with a teenage Boy Scout falsely accused of sending harassing messages in 1994.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
Ahead of his highly-anticipated A "Quiet Place Part II," the director discusses the politics of his work, an "Office" reunion, and Marvel movies.
Puff Bar's popularity is surging, but no one knows anything about the mysterious company.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.