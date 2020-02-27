How Does A Monster Truck Fare Against A Hot Rod In A Drag Race?
Despite being gigantic and heavy, a Monster Jam truck fares surprisingly well — even winning one race.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
The wheels of fortune go round and round, round and round, round and round.
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
Disney's next era of the beloved sci-fi franchise finally frees us from the confines of the Skywalker saga.
The high-flying lifestyle can come with a side of abject lows, including poor mental health, sleep disorders and substance abuse issues.
A YouTuber placed a camera on his dog Drake and caught a wonderful day in his life.
It's all fun and games with your custom-built RC 747 until it plummets into a cow pasture.
The controversial term may be new, but the goal is the same: Drink less. And I do.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
There's nothing better in soccer than a last-minute winner (unless your team is on the losing end), and there's really nothing better than a last-minute winner scored by a goalkeeper.
Which emoji actually nails the look of the planet in a scientifically accurate fashion?
Physicists at Northeastern have discovered a new way to manipulate electric charge. And the changes to the future of our technology could be monumental.
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
In 1968, a Finnish architect designed a controversial home inspired by the post-war futurism and space exploration. It didn't look super cozy then — but it sure does now.
Two royal couples, two Instagram accounts, one conspiracy theory.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
SpaceX is dismantling a remote beach community at the southernmost end of Texas, one house at a time. Some residents took its money. Others refuse to leave. Still others are sticking around to see what happens.
You've got to keep a good eye out when you're out on the sea.
Villeneuve and his team went to painstaking lengths to ensure "Arrival" made as much scientific and logical sense as possible.
What modern epidemics like Ebola and SARS can teach us about the possible impact of the coronavirus on global markets.
Security analyst John Strand had a contract to test a correctional facility's defenses. He sent the best person for the job: his mother.
New research indicates that for some people, breakfast may be a waste of time.
If you're really, really into Damien Hirst and have an extra $100,000 lying around, you can give the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort a try.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
The patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on February 19 but not diagnosed until the 23rd — raising concerns about testing capabilities and health care workers' exposure to the disease.
Parallel parking is often a nightmare for anyone who drives. Here are a few simple guidelines to make sure you can park perfectly.
1,000 white-collar tech shuttles are stalling Bay Area public transit.
Before its dissolution, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
A driver single-handedly caused wall-to-wall gridlock on a highway off-ramp in Chile.
As the coffee giant approaches its 50th birthday and 32,000th store, what exactly does the siren song of Starbucks mean anymore?
Yuya Nakanishi is renowned for being one of the most proficient sword makers in Japan. Here's a behind-the-scenes tour of how he produces these exquisite blades.
As cases spiked in Indiana, where Pence was governor, he reportedly turned to prayer.
In warehouses, call centers, and other sectors, intelligent machines are managing humans, and they're making work more stressful, grueling, and dangerous.
If you're reading this while driving, knock it off.
The corporate success of competitive gaming obscures the industry's dark side: a massive underclass of underpaid freelancers.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.
I did not see the body positivity movement coming, not at all.
A Coen Brothers-esque tale about knuckleheaded kitchen staffers at the All-Star Café, a Hollywood A-lister, the Mona Lisa of baseball cards and a plan that went horribly wrong.
Mister Bubz, a dog, employs Britney Spears' copyright team and was invited to Ozzy Osbourne's surprise 70th birthday party.
Included are images from all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine research centers, libraries, archives and the National Zoo.
Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann's life changed this week after a newborn portrait he captured went viral.
It's all about asking the right questions.