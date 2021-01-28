Mom Tries To Teach Baby To Say 'Mama,' Gets Dog To Say It Instead
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
Video has emerged of Marjorie Taylor Greene peppering David Hogg with questions just a few weeks after he survived the shooting at his high school.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in the coronavirus infection rate, it's still important to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.
The only masculine archetype to rival the alpha has a long and stupid history.
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
Our eyes can't help but be drawn to the dildo left on the bookshelf.
Fed up with low wages and abuse, these outraged employees are naming and shaming "shitty owners" in splashy protests complete with megaphones and bags of poop. But have they gone too far?
Get yer stonks here.
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.
I grew up in a family that embraced extreme views. I've moved on. The country can, too.
Sadly, the new consoles are still hard to find, so many of us are investing in VR headsets in the meantime. Not only does the Oculus Quest 2 operate on its own, but it can also be plugged into a gaming PC for even broader support.
These are good questions. We have no good answers.
Every year, tens of millions of Americans collectively lose billions of dollars to scam callers. Where does the other end of the line lead?
The man who created Reddit's WallStreetBets never imagined the community would send GameStop shares into overdrive, nearly topple a hedge fund and leave professional money managers staring at Twitter with mouths agape.
Matty Conrad shows you the ends and outs of shaping your beard like a boss.
One of the benefits of knowing how to speak machine is to condition ourselves to remember that the more simple minded and predictable we become, the more easily we fit into a default model.
LL Bean, Sorel, Sperry and Walmart boots all claim to be water-resistant. YouTuber Rose Anvil put them to the test to see how well these claims actually hold up.
"Unfortunately, he is now forever infamously part of history, and I chose to have that DNA history a part of me."
Meredith Aldis was trying to ask Greene about reports that said she expressed support for violence against prominent Democrats.
We don't know what really happened between TikTok user Kalie Shorr and her friend Amy, but we're just here for the music.
Located in Madagascar, the design features solar panels and a beehive configuration that allows for the attachment of multiple schools
From open office plans to gig work cons and fast-food franchises, the question of who's actually in charge has been intentionally obscured.
Your reaction becomes less and less appropriate.
A witness "watched Maxwell direct a room full of underage girls to kiss, dance, and touch one another in a sexual way for [her] and Epstein to watch," newly unsealed documents say.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
The Pacific Crest Trail is as dangerous as it is beautiful. This is the story of one young hiker who never made it home.
How Linksys' most famous router, the WRT54G, tripped into legendary status because of an undocumented feature that slipped through during a merger.
Milo the Indian Ringneck Parrot wishes you a good morning and it's the sweetest thing you'll see today.
The news business operates in a marketplace that offers penalties for reporting the news but lots of rewards for indulging a consumer's worst cravings.
With the market in chaos, even Robinhood has now turned on retail investors pumping dark horse stocks.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
They're just as good at recognizing messes as women — they just don't feel the same pressure to clean them up.
Heather Mewshaw also appears to manage a group of ASL interpreters who provide sign language accompaniments to right-wing videos.
Daniel LaBelle demonstrates how jedi masters would use their powers in their day-to-day activities.
The two wealthiest men in the world — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — are bickering about their competing satellite internet projects, in an argument prompted by SpaceX's recent request to move some Starlink satellites to a lower orbit.
Amateur investors are trying to get rich on stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings — a company that has nothing to do with the defunct American Motors Corporation.
Fox News pundits provided Donald Trump with fawning coverage, something they are criticizing others about doing with Joe Biden now.
Danskos, Crocs, and Blundstones have long been lifesavers for nurses, food service workers, and other people who spend all day on their feet.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The New Yorker's Jane Mayer took a peek inside the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, which can hold 625 people, and it appeared largely abandoned.
"Cowboy boots can swallow any outfit, and they are itchy with connotations: Yes, I'm from Texas, but no, not like that."
Martha Stewart talks to CNBC Make It about her health and wellness routine, where she gets her drive, how she handles stress and getting the COVID vaccine.
There is very good reason for everyone to file a federal tax return this year, even if your 2020 income was so low that the IRS doesn't require you to file.
Gavin Matts explains how everyone in his generation is doing extremely badly.
History struggles to reconcile the Blackwell sisters' deepest contradictions: as women who sought their own advancement while opposing women's rights, as doctors for whom the etiology of disease lay in moral degeneracy.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
Vintage stocks are hot. But you'll probably be better off in the long run if you keep your cool.
COVID-19 is evolving. Why now?
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.