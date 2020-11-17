Mom Saves Baby About To Fall Off Bed With Lightning Fast Reflexes
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
Here's how to finally solve it.
Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall stall till it be morrow.
Working with designer Oliver M. Furth, artist Mary Weatherford safeguards the future of a stunning modernist landmark in Los Angeles.
Sea otter catches shark in extremely rare species interaction
You would assume that it would be easy to determine a winner from a sports game. You would be wrong.
Conan O'Brien will end his self-titled TBS late-night show "Conan" in June 2021, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday.
In "Diana: Her True Story," journalist Andrew Morton was able to candidly interview Princess Diana about her royal life. Here are the most depressing tidbits that she shared.
It took a lot of courage for Moretz to take a firm stance against the studio wanting her to wear a push-up bra while she was filming a movie at the age of 16.
Using data collected since 2003, we explore the iconic coach's fashion and how it connects to some of the biggest moments in Patriots history.
Historians discuss the romantic and dangerous Sicilian mountain race that inspired the Porsche Targa.
While the number of days in a week may seem arbitrary, the 7-day week is a tradition that has long been present in ancient human cultures.
Trump's focus on China, protecting Americans, and returning hostages should continue in the Biden administration.
Save big on some all-time favorites like "One Night Ultimate Werewolf," Gloomhaven," "Deception" and more. When it's too cold to go outside, you'll be happy you stocked up on board games.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
Nearly three years after sexual misconduct allegations got him pushed out of the Senate, Al Franken has quietly made his return to cable and radio airwaves.
As soon as you think hard about it, the movie raises a lot of questions in terms of its logic.
Nikic, 21, became the first person with Down syndrome to conquer the grueling endurance race, offering lessons in perseverance and hope.
When the star of your drink is the ice and not the coffee.
"Tom & Jerry," starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, brings the beloved animated characters to life in a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"-esque live action-animated movie. "Tom & Jerry" will be coming to theaters in 2021.
Wolfgang Van Halen talks to Rolling Stone about his solo debut, missing his dad, Van Halen's planned mega-reunion, and much more.
A little coffee here and there is probably fine for you. And then there's this guy.
It felt like Ivanka and I were always on the same page or up for the same adventure, whether it was leaving Bungalow 8 early to watch a Lifetime movie, or horseback riding from a surf village in Costa Rica to a town in Nicaragua.
'Mighty moss chicken' brought back from brink of extinction is the first two-time winner.
Even if the states certify that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, can Donald Trump legally refuse to leave the White House?
How personal productivity transformed work — and failed to.
The message from this TikTok video is simple but important: there should be no difference at all.
Charts always take center stage during an election — and this year's were especially creative and informative. Here are our favorites.
To celebrate Martin Scorsese's 78th birthday, we took a ride down movie memory lane to check out the best cars from the director's back catalogue.
"Hey, lass, I can see thy body moving."
Dozens of beautiful young actors. Nighttime shoots. Hormones aflutter. In this exclusive excerpt of "Alright, Alright, Alright," a new oral history of the '90s classic, discover how the set of Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" was a hotbed of horny future stars.
Needless to say, this "toy" is not safe for kids.
A tribute to Betty Dodson, the pioneering sex educator who actively, fervently promoted the clitoral orgasm, who passed away this past October at 91.
He's only 4, but his favorite phrase is "Well, actually…"
Here's what a LVAD, a left ventricular assist device that assists with cardiac circulation, sounds like.
When technology concepts awkwardly merge together, or why someone thought it might be a good idea to combine a mouse and a telephone.
America's anti-lockdown COVID-19 strategy hasn't worked. Now the country needs to do something more drastic.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
Kandis Saville-Parsons developed a bacterial infection via a cut during a pedicure that developed into the life-threatening condition known as TSS.
It can be tempting to ascribe the affliction's prevalence to our current climate of indulgence, but that's not the full story.
Freerunner Jason Paul went through an exhilarating journey trying to get his phone back in Hamburg, Germany.
Evidence suggests that humans' sleep was once disjointed, but researchers can't quite figure out why.
Both the world-weary and stoked-on-life congregate at these wild outposts — all seeking the same euphoric joy, communality, and escapism.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.