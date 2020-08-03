This Is How Different Moms Are Behaving Pre- And Post-Pandemic
The perfect veneer of parenthood is cracking underneath the pressure of the pandemic.
The perfect veneer of parenthood is cracking underneath the pressure of the pandemic.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Their gobsmacked reactions helped Blaine get his first TV show, "David Blaine: Street Magic."
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
The mark of the 90s seems indelible for many cultural touchstones, from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "The Sopranos" to "Austin Powers."
In Japan, you can pay private agents called "wakaresaseya" to seduce your spouse or their partner.
The movie has an enticing premise — a man gets preserved in a jar in early 20th century and wakes up 100 years later in contemporary Brooklyn — but does the rest of the movie live up to its zany premise? Here's what the reviews say.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Get ready for an incredibly long list of incredibly long shots. These are some of the most unforgettable unbroken shots in cinema history.
A man in Texas helps police find missing people. He's spent three decades working on the hardest, coldest case of all: his daughter's murder. Has he finally solved it?
Regimbartia attenuata doesn't take too kindly to being eaten. Once locked inside a frog's maw, it turns around and starts heading for the exit.
An essay on the things you notice when you rewatch, rather than cancel, old sitcoms, specifically Seinfeld. Writer Lauren Michele Jackson argues that the show's black characters are rarely afforded the chance to be wacky like the white ones are.
Yes, all of these solutions for re-opening schools sound totally feasible and not at all ridiculous.
Double-digit unemployment. Increased hours of child care. Lost hours and benefits. In three months, women lost a decade's worth of economic advancement. How long will it take to catch back up?
Over the past two-and-a-half months, we interviewed 21 former and current Sqirl employees — 10 on the record — the vast majority of whom shared similar stories of unsafe working conditions, unsanitary food-handling practices (including scraping mold off buckets of jam), and food being prepared in a kitchen that was unpermitted for years.
Kier, a therapist and family vlogger, had wise, moving thoughts about what it means to be a parent.
A virus has brought the world's most powerful country to its knees.
Wondering what to write in your dating app bio? Here are some of the most common, played out or cringeworthy phrases to leave out of your dating app bio.
Half of the ordinary matter of the universe had escaped detection for decades and are finally being accounted for.
Writing an ebook is often touted as a quick way to make some cash — but is that true if you don't have a blue tick or thousands of Instagram followers?
"There is no air in the tube to cushion the water, so it's the sound of the water hitting glass directly in a vacuum."
The home office was never designed to give workers more freedom. The pandemic has only made it worse.
The COVID-19 pandemic could swipe roughly $200 billion from state coffers by June of next year, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute's State and Local Finance Initiative.
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
Thirty-one years after the Purple One's weirdest No. 1 smash ruled radio, we're still not sure if it's terrible or avant-garde. But there's never been anything like it.
A trip to Japan's most misunderstood city teaches a young traveler what it means to belong.
"We called 911 and the FHP pulled them over several miles down the road as we passed them again. There were several attempts by the driver of the semi to shake the guy off the hood as we followed behind."
The Pixel 4A is incredibly affordable at $349, but can it compete with other smartphones? Here's what the reviews say.
You have to initiate the pizza-loving at an early age.
What Artur Samarin pulled off at a school in small-town Pennsylvania is one of the boldest hoaxes of our time.
The biggest names in Japanese technology vied to bring them to market.
Remy Labesque has a compelling day job: He's senior industrial designer at Tesla Inc. in Los Angeles. But for three years, he's worked on a side project that's enviable to people outside Elon Musk's universe. Labesque has reengineered the classic chocolate chip because, he says, the 80-year-old teardrop shape is ill-suited to its function.
A group of Iowa teachers have sent their own mock obituaries to their governor in hopes she'll revisit plans for reopening schools.
It's not over, until it's over.
The waxy architectural wonders seem to grow like crystals.
As a jaded TV news producer covering a murdered musician, a sexist mayor, and a brewing protest movement, I had no choice but to become a part of the story.
It costs time and money to access a lot of true and important information, while a lot of bullsh*t is completely free.
This 24-year-old Iraqi who lives in London has spent two years hunting cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant, getting thousands of cheaters banned and helping gaming companies improve their games.
"After over 20 tries and months of preparations, I finally rolled away from the World's First 360 Double Backflip on BMX. This has to be one of the hardest tricks I've ever landed in my life."
Despite the brand's reputation for beige styling and pudding-soft suspension, it once manufactured some thrilling cars — the 1987 Grand National chief among them.
Contracts, emails and spreadsheets that Juanita and Dawn Ramos shared with ProPublica detail how domestic and foreign investors, many with marijauna industry ties, seized upon the nation's public health disaster.
How hard is it to construct a fishing rod from scratch? Here's how one intrepid YouTuber built his and demonstrated that it worked.
The ongoing saga of Spotify's embattled discovery tool.
Microsoft wants to buy the Chinese app, and the administration needs to get out of the way.
