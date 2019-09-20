A Breakdown Of Why The New York Mets Chose Violence Against The St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals got into a fight, and our favorite baseball analyst slows down what happened and reads some lips.
The St. Louis Cardinals got into a fight, and our favorite baseball analyst slows down what happened and reads some lips.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
BBC's Ros Atkins explains the world changing implications of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and how Russia will respond.
Alex Garland's latest film is a psychological horror film about men. So are men good? Of course not! Is "Men" good? Depends on who you ask.
The St. Louis Cardinals got into a fight, and our favorite baseball analyst slows down what happened and reads some lips.
"Mainstream society sees a woman's place as giving pleasure, not receiving it."
Wuling's Mini EV, made in partnership with General Motors, outsells Tesla's Model 3 in China and costs less than adding CarPlay to a Ferrari.
Peter McIndoe speaks with "60 Minutes" host Sharyn Alfonsi about his movement and it might give you hope about the next generation.
An essay by Amanda Trenfield is making the rounds for portraying a passionate evening of soulmates meeting — with a reveal at the end that is better than fiction. You're welcome.
The metaverse's first Coke product comes to life.
The geniuses at "There I Ruined It" created another masterpiece that will make you forever think of Smash Mouth whenever you watch "Titanic."
Spiedies are deceptively simple: marinated meat on a roll and nothing more. But biting into one is a life-changing experience.
The 1980s was a great time for action movies, and these are our favorites, from escaping New York City to escaping Nakatomi Plaza.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Someone unearthed the time Anthony Bourdain took a trip to Gordon Ramsay's three Michelin-star restaurant in 2002 and it's a delight to see all these years later.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
There's only three Kmarts remaining in operation in the United States. Here's what it looks like inside one of their dying big box stores.
Drew Barrymore posted an apology to her Instagram after receiving criticism from Johnny Depp's fans for her comments about his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
This is the story of Malcolm MacDonald, who lost his member 12 years ago and doctors remade it on his arm.
Contrary to popular belief, Yellowstone isn't going to explode and put us all out of our misery. Here's the science behind why we need to start looking for new doomsday scenarios.
We tested six pairs of dirt-cheap wireless earbuds that cost between $15 to $30 to see just how much you actually get. Shockingly, they were not all garbage.
How the RaDonda Vaught case threatens patient safety.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A racing bar graph demonstrating which countries have the highest home prices in the world.
The Judd sisters paid tribute to Naomi Judd one day after her death in an emotional farewell.
From an addition in your bathroom, to efficiently packing thing in the kitchen — here are some useful products that made a name for themselves on the "Shark Tank" stage.
Working moms juggle a lot of duties. Here are the states where things are better — and worse — for them.
YouTuber Joel Franco got drone footage of Miami's new Grand Prix street circuit, which is set to debut in Formula One on May 8, 2022.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place. May 5 is your last chance for expedited shipping!
A new generation of fitness instructors teaches simple skills that make a difference. Why is beginner-level exercise treated like a niche?
The Birthday Paradox posits that in a group of 23 people there is a 50 percent chance that two people will share the same birthday date. One guy decided to test out this hypothesis using a virtual simulator.
This hands-free noise-cancelling communicator is a great way to stay informed while you're biking, skiing, surfing or doing whatever your heart desires in the wild.
The surprising science behind how fish can outperform chimpanzees on certain intelligence tests.
All up, your risk of catching COVID on a flight is very low. But there are things you can do to lower that risk even further.
Back in 2016, The Wiggles played a reunion show for adults and it was delightful mayhem.
Research shows high degree of variability between individual animals - with implications for owners.
Every person on Earth is living in the past, and more facts about time that are likely to hurt your brain.
A clip from the Netflix documentary "Behind The Curve" shows a Flat Earther accidentally proving the Earth is round and attempting to make sense of it.
Zeke Sanchez from Arizona started diving when he turned eight - now videos of his dives are getting 100m views on TikTok
Move over, Bryightliegh: here are some of the best (worst?) responses in a thread about the worst names that real human people have been named.
Russia, with one of the most powerful militaries on Earth, would seem to have a significant advantage over Ukraine. However, one powerful weapon has helped even the playing field.
From "Jackass Forever" to "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," here's the most combustible flatulence ever captured on screen.
Treat Mom to the best gift imaginable: A robot to do chores.
ICYMI, Radiohead's "Creep" sounds strangely good as a country music ballad.
During the NBA Playoffs, two NBA referees had no idea who this court side fan was.
This week, grandparents unwilling to stop talking about sex and gender around their 2-year-old grandchild, a husband asking his wife to "cocoon" at home instead of working and a parent with a devious plan to address their child's caffeine addiction.
John Oliver reveals how Ron DeSantis really didn't think his plan to punish Disney for criticizing his "Don't Say Gay" bill through.
Oleg Tinkov spoke out against his country's war in Ukraine. Now he is in hiding. In an exclusive interview he said, "I don't believe in Russia's future'" under Vladimir Putin.
Do you think the reason it's so hidden is because the snake is so sneaky or because we don't want to find the snake?