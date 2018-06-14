This Mitch Hedberg Five-Minute Set From The '90s Is Stand-Up Comedy At Its Unbridled Finest
Hedberg grew into a cult figure eventually, but back in the early '90s he was still finding his feet. Here's him on Letterman in 1997.
Hedberg grew into a cult figure eventually, but back in the early '90s he was still finding his feet. Here's him on Letterman in 1997.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Imagineers behind the scenes at Disney's amusement parks have a clever way to camouflage buildings to preserve the magic for guests.
The pioneering UK-based JET Laboratory in Culham, Oxford, has set new world record for extracting energy from two forms of hydrogen.
Hedberg grew into a cult figure eventually, but back in the early '90s he was still finding his feet. Here's him on Letterman in 1997.
There has never been a better time to be in show business.
Here's how a $170 pet cleaning fee is dismissed only to return as a $5,000 estimate for "dashboard scratches."
You know how your dog likes to play tug with toys? This is like that, times a hundred.
Whether it's your eyes, skin, teeth, or something else, the pandemic is having an impact on bodies that has nothing to do with COVID.
The crypto used to purchase the former First Lady's NFT came from the NFT creator themselves, blockchain records reveal. But why?
"First of all, he said he would never say Black people are apes, but he said that. That's literally what he said," Noah explained. "You did say it, which is racist. And it's not just racist. Let's be honest - that's like OG racism. That's like the original, old-school racism. Like that's on the Mount Rushmore of racism."
Bridges are only supposed to curve in one direction, but that didn't stop this bus driver.
Keeping the "Jackass" crew from dying as they took on bulls, bears, and cannons was no easy feat, but stunt coordinator Charlie Grisham got it done.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Elizabeth Holmes had an infamously bizarre voice she presented in public — Amanda Seyfried attempted to replicate it as best she could. The limited series is coming to Hulu on March 3rd.
The older we get, the more we need our friends — and the harder it is to keep them.
Here's a comprehensive explanation about why some buses have front engines versus rear engines.
The seller says that it takes some real focus to keep it on the road above 65 mph.
We have the details on how often, what type, and with how many people.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have a person who dropped their freeloading brother off at their aunt's house, a person whose mom thinks their cat is evil and more.
Some sayings are quoted so often that people take them as gospel. Reddit put together a roundup of the most frequently quoted proverbs that are completely wrong.
Someone put together a hilarious compilation of all of the times Samoa Joe finished his opponent by simply walking away.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"I had this sort of quite spacey, detached kind of thing in the audition, which must have worked for the character," Pattinson revealed in an interview with GQ.
The longtime Vogue editor-in-chief shared three secrets of success in a recent "MasterClass."
If you fight to find a comfortable position to sleep in every night, it's probably time to rethink your pillow situation.
Still need to find the perfect gift for Mr. Right? Here are some smart picks that will surprise and delight.
A 30-year-old Redditor shared a visualization of how he and his wife allocate their combined income together living in New York City — and they sure spend a lot on food.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost discover Alexa knows a little too much about themselves in this Amazon ad airing during the Super Bowl.
Created to be damn near indestructible, these boots will hold up even under the grossest environments.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
One-way masking can still protect against COVID infection, experts say.
A prominent YouTuber made a stunning discovery when ordering Subway sandwiches with jalapeños.
Reject the monotony of only ever wearing white socks. The rest of the color spectrum is begging to be used in your spring attire.
Western Rise provides freedom for men who want to own less, experience more. They make the world's most versatile clothing no matter how you live, so you can maximize life's possibilities.
Amazon's drone delivery was supposed to be the wave of the future. If you were paying attention to the news in 2013, it seemed like something that was about to happen and change the world. And then nothing. Where did it go?
To build a sea wall, you first have to build community trust.
A gif of artisan Paper Paul's 3D memes recently went viral on Reddit. Here's the full-length version that he posted on YouTube.
Kristen Bell explained to Kelly Clarkson what Nextdoor is, which Clarkson had no idea existed, and then Bell herself had to answer for some questionable neighborhood behavior.
On both "Survivor" and "The Bachelor," contestants compete physically, mentally, and socially to come out on top. Shanae's emergence as a villain only underscores how the dating show has become gamified.
While it's extremely unlikely, it's possible that the Earth and Moon could collide in the future. Here's what would happen to Earth — and especially the tides.
Manchester City boss, and erstwhile New York City resident, Pep Guardiola is known for his peculiar sense of humor.
New analysis disputes WWF's calculations.
Gamespot dove into "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" and found a dozen things you didn't know about the game that will absolutely help you out while playing.
On Tuesday, February 8, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan for conspiring to launder stolen bitcoin from Bitfinex's platform.
The Spotify podcaster's defenders seem eager to not engage with the core issue, which is Rogan saying racist things over and over and over again.
The veteran actor and longtime Coen brothers collaborator takes a trip down memory lane and shares stories about the Coen's, what working on "Monsters, Inc." was like and how he decided to take a shot at this whole "acting thing" and move to NYC in 1975.
The 19-year-old, who was born in California, changed her name and gave up her American citizenship to compete for China.
Digg's own Jared Russo swears by this RGB-lit wireless gaming mouse. Honestly, the seven programmable buttons are what seal the deal.