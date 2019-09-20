Popular
HOW'S THE WEATHER UP — SORRY
theatlantic.com

Mildly embarrassed, vaguely detached, patient with strangers, popular with children: the life of a certain kind of tall person.
HOW HE LOST HIS MOJO

For much of the 2000s, Judd Apatow was the king of the raunchy romantic comedy, but after he released "Funny People," people began to tune out. What happened to him?
HURTS LIKE A MOTHER NATURE
grist.org

As the climate warms, more health risks will come not only from other people, but increasingly from the environment around us.

