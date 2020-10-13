Mischievous Magpie Trolls Enormous Bearded Vulture While It's Eating
A fearless magpie plucks at the tail feathers of a bird much larger than itself.
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by "Weekend Update" to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
What I learned about rich people, conspiracy, "genius," Ghislaine, stand-up comedy, and evil from 2,000 phone calls.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13th and 14th. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
Planet Earth is home to creatures great and small — and in some cases, so small you need a microscope to see them. Here are this year's winners of the Nikon Small World competition, which recognizes "excellence in photography through the microscope."
A new mental health treatment using the psychedelic compound psilocybin raises questions about medicine and values.
Normally, you don't wake people up at 2:00 in the morning, but in this case, fellow prize winner and neighbor Robert Wilson had an important message to deliver to Paul Milgrom.
Maybe female sexuality is such a "mystery" because we say things like "Let me eat out your [redacted]."
If you're a Prime member, Amazon has a nice selection of their own hardware on sale already.
Spoken English has been through quite a lot of transformations since the days of "Beowulf."
Trilith is a 235-acre town built within a massive film and TV production facility just outside of Atlanta.
Traffic engineers often measure gridlock using an outdated standard that results in more roads being built than cities need. Luckily, there's a promising new method, and it starts with mobile phones.
And though the Washington Football Team abandoned its name, 45 schools have kept the slur.
Your ears are not deceiving you: Songbirds in San Francisco have changed the way they sing this year in unexpected ways.
Finland is the ultimate champion at staying caffeinated, but its Scandinavian neighbors put up some impressive numbers, too.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
There's still plenty to unpack about Paul Thomas Anderson's 2012 film.
Mark Martin's family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, serving up heaping plates of hand-battered fried chicken, mashed potatoes and creamed corn to a devoted clientele. But it could not survive the pandemic.
YouTube channel EatMyUke did a beautiful ukulele arrangement for Foo Fighters' seventh album "Wasting Light."
Fed up with packed trails and parking lots, small groups of people have begun to summit in the dark.
We've never expected an animation video about the Duke University Libraries' takeout system would be this much of an earworm.
There isn't an official "organ count" for the human body, but is there a ballpark estimate?
The new lavatory is a symbol of the agency's growing recognition of female astronauts' needs.
The 1950s uranium boom in the South-West quickly swept up Navajo Nation. Frontline Navajo workers weren't given any protective gear or told about the harms of uranium exposure. Then the biggest radioactive spill in American history made things worse.
COVID-19 Essentials may be the country's first retail chain dedicated solely to products required because of an infectious disease.
Forget about the ticks. A pattern of harm follows "Lyme-literate medical doctors."
This is the apex of multi-tasking.
Dollar General is taking a new tack to win shoppers: Go after those with more dollars to spend.
Yaron Oren-Pines promised 1,450 ventilators but never delivered. Six months later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling it a "scam" and said law enforcement is investigating.
"A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to "listen" to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light."
Nelson Cruz's family was so sure Judge ShawnDya Simpson would free him, they brought a change of clothes to his hearing. Then things took a shocking turn.
We've done the hard work, so now the only thing you have to do is sit back and, uh, watch all 100 movies.
No matter where he goes, he's being pursued by a mysterious woman in black.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
James "The Iron Cowboy" Lawrence tells InsideHook about one of the most brutal rides he's ever attempted
Comedian Eric Andre's namesake show returns for a wacky fifth season on Adult Swim later this month.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
After a chat with foley artist Ronnie van der Veer, it's hard to look at leeks the same way.
It'll make you miss the simple, frustrating days of everything being cake.
When you take away guns and shootings, you have more time to explore grief, guilt, and the psychological complexity of crime.
Fried chicken is as emblematic of the US South as collard greens and sweet potato pie. But it may be more Scottish than Southern.
The dilemma of making and printing fake money as props for movies and TV shows is that it can't be too real.
It wasn't so long ago that Jacinda Ardern was behind the counter at Golden Kiwi, taking orders at the nautical-themed takeaway joint. Now, the 40-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister is one of the world's most recognizable leaders.
Matthew Dolloff was being held without bail Sunday at the Downtown Denver Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
