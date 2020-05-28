Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WEALTHY, HEALTHY AND WISE

1 digg outsideonline.com

Nestled in Chattahoochee Hills southwest of Atlanta, the Serenbe community is designed to deliver everybody's favorite buzzword: wellness. You can't argue with the gourmet wine dinners, leafy walking trails, and goat yoga, but be aware that Paradise doesn't come cheap.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

melmagazine.com

As we grind toward a summer of pandemic uncertainty and discord, we cannot help but want the creature comforts of the season. And because the landscape of the American imagination is littered with brands, many of our material, emotional cravings have an explicitly corporate dimension. So it is with Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a lime-tropical PepsiCo soda flavor that debuted in 2004.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample