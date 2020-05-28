Watch This Engineer Build A Spectacular Miniature Marble Machine From Scratch
Marbles are so hot right now and Daniel de Bruin is taking advantage of the trend by building a tiny marble track.
Marbles are so hot right now and Daniel de Bruin is taking advantage of the trend by building a tiny marble track.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
An Australian surfer snapped into action when he saw a dog that fell off a kayak this week.
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
The true story behind the subject of one of the year's most disseminated memes. Vice investigates the life of Wardy Joubert III.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They've had the worst economic luck in US history. Many millennials will never recover.
While the "Unknown Pleasures" album cover depicted radio emissions from a pulsar, the visualization style has come back into vogue as a way to depict geographical topography, and now we have visualizations for all 50 US states.
It's all part of a test to see the minimum catapult power required for a F-35C Joint Strike Fighter to launch safely into the air, but it still makes our hearts drop watching this.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
The pandemic briefly brought the Everything Store to its knees — by prematurely bringing about a future it has long been planning for.
On lifting restrictions while still in the trenches.
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
Marbles are so hot right now and Daniel de Bruin is taking advantage of the trend by building a tiny marble track.
On April 20, oil prices dropped below zero for the first time in trading history, leaving industry insiders shell-shocked and scrambling. "Not only have we been consistently wrong," says one, "we have been wrong on an order of magnitude more than anyone could conceive."
Myka Stauffer built her YouTube following partly by sharing every step of her journey to adopt a toddler from China. This week, she revealed why he'd gone missing from her videos.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
One of Hollywood's most enduring icons enters his 10th decade on the planet this week. After more than 50 films, 38 directed by the man himself, what's left to say about Clint Eastwood? Turns out: a lot.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
All he has to do is embrace the consensus that's waiting for him.
Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński trained his camera on the night sky in Namibia and kept that focus locked, creating this trippy effect.
Subtle patterns can be seen in people's reaction times as their memories are recalled, and boosting these brainwaves could help treat Alzheimer's disease.
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
Instead of pressing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for answers, the cable network had his younger sibling ask him questions.
Oceans may cover 71% of the earth's surface, but when it comes to the volume of water or drinkable water, it's actually surprisingly small compared to the volume of Earth.
A useful explainer of how COVID-19 spreads indoors and outdoors.
"I came to understand that what I wanted was to be seen as my complete self — my gender, my race, my history — without being judged because of it."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Nestled in Chattahoochee Hills southwest of Atlanta, the Serenbe community is designed to deliver everybody's favorite buzzword: wellness. You can't argue with the gourmet wine dinners, leafy walking trails, and goat yoga, but be aware that Paradise doesn't come cheap.
Here's how VPN companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
With so many of us stuck inside as the temperature rises, having an easily movable air conditioner is a great investment.
The true story behind the subject of one of the year's most disseminated memes. Vice investigates the life of Wardy Joubert III.
What if we told you there was a man who had unlocked the secret to human joy?
WarnerMedia's heavyweight entry into the streaming wars has launched. But while its library is impressive, it's also impossible to know what to expect or what's coming.
When life gives you floods, make questionable transportation choices.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19.
The coronavirus has shuttered adult entertainment, so enterprising performers are turning to platforms like OnlyFans. It could change the way the industry works forever.
Out in Wisconsin, here's GoPro footage from a tree trimming that involves a helicopter and chainsaw.
State Patrol troopers moved in to help with growing looting, and the mayor said he asked the governor to consider calling in the National Guard as violence turned deadly.
A guide to staying safe this summer.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
An NBA return might be just around the corner.
We talked to Lisa Bryant and Joe Berlinger, the creators of the new Netflix documentary series, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy and Rich" about filming on the island and presenting both sides of the story.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
Some people spend their whole lives imagining their wedding day. But now that the pandemic has postponed so many of those big celebrations, it might be time to consider something a bit more intimate — eloping.
One might well conclude that pregnancy is the trailer for the movie of life. Would you like to see the whole film?
An Australian surfer snapped into action when he saw a dog that fell off a kayak this week.
The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, but public health experts say the actual count is likely much higher.
As we grind toward a summer of pandemic uncertainty and discord, we cannot help but want the creature comforts of the season. And because the landscape of the American imagination is littered with brands, many of our material, emotional cravings have an explicitly corporate dimension. So it is with Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a lime-tropical PepsiCo soda flavor that debuted in 2004.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
A wedding videography and photography company has sparked fury online for its response to a client who requested a refund after the death of his fiancée.
Staffers in at least one store were making their own hand sanitizer and their masks were made of T-shirts.
The preservationists at Syracuse University demonstrate how to resuscitate a wet book.
From Wilt the Stilt to Hakeem the Dream, we pay homage to the big men who ruled their eras — but would have been even more fun in this one.
A new perspective underscores the effectiveness of wearing a mask — even if you're staying six feet apart.