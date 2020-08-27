Someone Built A Mini Water Dam From Scratch, And It's Spectacular
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Tellers Fool Us."
We all wish this was our mom.
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
Pat Fahey, a knowledgable cicerone, explains every type of beer flavor.
Richard Scott Smith, a seemingly ordinary fortysomething Midwesterner, scammed a collection of different women, leaving devastated lives in his wake as he locked onto his next victim.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a serious strain on relationships across the United States. A firm crunched the numbers on couples seeking divorces based on divorce agreement downloads on their website.
This really should have been the official music video.
Luxury travel agents told us just how opulent — and expensive — their ultra high-profile clients' trips have been during the pandemic.
The musician BERA is the son of the the country's former prime minister and richest man. When street protests arose in Tbilisi, I went to check on him.
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
Flight sim fans have been waiting more than a decade for this all-new version.
A leaked proposed agreement between Iraq and the Hobby Lobby family's Museum of the Bible is scandalously weak given the thousands of looted items involved.
Before amateur porn was all the rage, horny exhibitionists created one of its most popular (and free) spaces online.
It all started in Liverpool, or at least got twisted up there.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt dishes to Sean Evans about a disastrous audition that he'll never forget.
After years of steadily declining cases of hijacking, piracy is on the rise and the coronavirus could make it worse.
To help her conquer the mega ramp, skateboarder Sky Brown, who recently suffered a fall in June, enlisted the help of none other than Tony Hawk himself.
If we can't even remember the previous month of the pandemic, how will it sit in history?
Thanks to COVID-19, the drive-through as you knew it is gone.
Cats are not the only animal that is capable of squeezing through small spaces, it seems.
Witness the raw adrenaline of the world's largest truck squashing a smaller vehicle.
Michael Almereyda's movie dismantles romantic notions about creativity, invention and making money.
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Somehow a galaxy that spans tens of thousands of light years is intimately related to what is, in effect, a microscopic dot at its center.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
A $324 jug of acetic anhydride, made in Mexico by a publicly traded American company, is enough to produce 90,000 hits of high-grade "China white." The cartels are getting as much as they want, and also using it to cook meth.
An online sting operation to catch child predators snared hundreds of men. Their crimes are a little more complicated than they seem.
The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams was covering Hurricane Laura on the ground in Louisiana when she nearly got struck by debris.
The contentious debate of whether to fix — or completely overthrow — the way we treat mental illness.
Kurtis Baute found an awesome way to visualize our universe's brief history of time.
China has secretly built scores of massive new prison and internment camps in the past three years, dramatically escalating its campaign against Muslim minorities even as it publicly claimed the detainees had all been set free.
In early August, Belarus—sometimes called Europe's last dictatorship—went almost entirely offline for 72 hours. On Wednesday August 26, for approximately one hour, Belarus shut down key parts of the capital's internet once again; allegedly, the order had come directly from official state bodies.
Former NBA star Chris Webber delivered an emotional speech in response to NBA players' protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Tim Howell climbed Lord Berkeley's Seat to jump off the top in a wingsuit.
Documents reveal the private discussions behind both Pope Pius XII's silence about the Nazi deportation of Rome's Jews in 1943 and the Vatican's postwar support for the kidnapping of two Jewish boys whose parents had perished in the Holocaust.
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a high end category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana. Here's how frightening it looked on doppler radar in a 24-hour span.
"Marvel's Avengers" is just a few weeks away from release, and we're excited to play online as heavy-hitters like the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow and more.
An investigation from the Philippines and Indonesia finds that the 8 million small-scale farmers growing the fruit in the world's two biggest coconut-exporting countries are — far from benefiting — actually hurting.
Here's what 9+ feet of deadly storm surge looks like.
So let's take a few minutes to think about what happens when the vaccine trials start to read out.
Officers in so-called unions, more about brotherhood and bullying than labor, make police reform hard.
A curious history of how the United States colonized islands in the Pacific Ocean to exploit their phosphate.
In 2016, the Australian government began automating welfare back payments. What happened next was an absolute disaster.
We use hurricane forecasts to warn people. Why do we misinterpret them so often?
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
The NPR Music offices are closed, but Billie Eilish is magic.
The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
How many things do you do every day that aren't actually legal? We can answer that for you: a surprising amount. From jaywalking to wearing high heels without a permit, peruse this list and confront your criminal nature.
