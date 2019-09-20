'Stranger Things' Cast Reveal The Weirdest Interactions From Fans They've Gotten In Real Life
Why are fans like this?
Why are fans like this?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
As we remember the life of Ray Liotta, here's the time back in 2015 when he visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared stories from the set.
There's one essential component missing from the recent coverage of NYC's hottest neighborhood.
Why are fans like this?
The franchise model makes hurting workers inevitable.
Ray Liotta, of "Goodfellas" fame, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting "Dangerous Waters."
Paul Stewart gives a detailed tour of the Space Shuttle Discovery and what it was like for astronauts to travel inside.
Even security plans that appear to be up to the latest research-based standards may have gaps and fall short of preventing the worst-case scenario, experts said.
Comparing a Japanese Rice Bowl with a Korean Rice Bowl is like comparing apples to oranges but Joshua Weissman attempted to try.
Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, and he'll be sorely missed.
Out with sit-ups and push-ups, in with deadlifts and sled drags.
Bess Kalb is retweeting Republicans' messages of support for the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims with the dollar amounts that the NRA or gun lobby has paid them.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Post Malone made his triumphant return to "Hot Ones" and gets hilariously clobbered by Da Bomb hot sauce. (His reaction to the sauce appears at 16:16.)
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
A fourth grader at Robb Elementary School who survived the shooting said the gunman told students, "It's time to die."
Gervais' schtick is as predictable as it gets — and serves as further proof to an audience that Netflix has approached with simpering, condescending appeals that the streamer is not on anyone's side but its own.
There are plenty of ways to make use of baby powder that don't involve a baby.
Three differently powered luxury SUVs, the Tesla Model Y (EV), the Porsche Macan GTS (petrol) and BMW X3 M40d (diesel) face off to see which one has the best takeoff.
UK Crown Prosecution Service authorises criminal charges against the 62-year-old actor.
Jomboy takes a frame-by-frame analysis of this hit by pitch call during a recent game between the Cardinals and Mets and discovers umpires blew it.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Sky News' Mark Stone confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz about why mass shootings are such a uniquely American problem. Cruz promptly ended the interview.
Forget my toes. I'd settle for being able to touch the top of my shins.
Lightweight summer styles, outdoor gear, swimwear and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
Kevin Spacey's first movie since his spectacular fall from grace looks embarrassingly bad.
With the online market for injectables thriving, people are increasingly turning to the internet for their anti-ageing fix — despite the dangers.
This beautiful portable smart keyboard offers LED-lit keys, a flexible programmable chord pad and wide compatibility starting at just $200.
Rowan Atkinson makes a return to the screen in Netflix's new series "Man vs. Bee," where Atkinson's character encounters a rogue bee while housesitting a mansion.
The breezy, three-bedroom property is a midcentury ranch-style design with tranquil ocean views.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
Designer Rick Owens shows off the objects that decorate his home in Concordia, Italy, including an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus named after Liza Minnelli.
Back-of-the-napkin math assuming aliens are like humans suggests there are only a few evil alien societies in our galaxy, which is good news for everyone.
Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue on Wednesday's show sans audience, excoriating Texas's "cowardly" Republican leaders for refusing to listen to people demanding sensible gun laws and broke down in tears.
The folk-rock star said it would be "disrespectful" to play after the Uvalde massacre, but Donald Trump and other GOP politicians plan to go anyway.
Will Baz Luhrmann's first feature film in nine years go down as a worthy biopic of a cultural icon?
Made up of 2,079 pieces, this Lego set is the ultimate mantle piece for anyone with a writerly bone in their body.
The playful shirt was from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring-Summer 1996 collection, "Pin Up Boys," and featured an unmistakably chiseled male torso rendered in red and white halftone dots.
Portland jury finds Nancy Crampton Brophy guilty of killing chef Daniel Brophy in June 2018
Studio Ghibli's animated films like "Kiki's Delivery Service," "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" feature many of the same architectural features as this corner of Osaka.
This week, we've also got people dunking on new photos of Gorr the God Butcher in "Thor: Love and Thunder."
This realization might make millennials want to sign up for AARP.
A Star Wars super fan animated the battle of Coruscant in one long take and it will put you on the edge of your seat.
A schoolgirl from Karachi discovers the dark side of technology in this cautionary short film.
This is how pit crews choreograph their seconds during races in the NASCAR circuit.
Shooting at Texas school, many Europeans are once again puzzled by the lax gun laws in the US.
A volcano full of sharks just erupted in the Pacific Ocean, according to NASA images.