Miley Cyrus Recreated Her Iconic "Wrecking Ball" Video At Last Night's MTV Video Music Awards
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
The "Black Panther" star's story about two little kids with terminal cancer takes on new resonance after his death.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
Kraig Adams takes an extraordinarily peaceful walk in the woods.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
"No one really uses typewriters anymore so why not find alternative uses for them?" says James Cook, an artist with a unique tool.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"West Side Story," "Dune," Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a seaside romance. Will the movies come through this year?
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
As conspiracy theories surrounding 5G boom, so too does the industry that claims to cure how 5G ails you. But science says it's a solution in search of a bogeyman.
Building a bunker and preparing for the end times has never seemed more relevant.
Here's a data visualization of the most popular web browsers from 1995 to 2019.
Their other senses make up for the fact that they can't see some colors.
The approval will give Amazon broad privileges to "safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers," the FAA said.
In 1880s London, an anti-prostitution campaign, anti-immigration feelings and a deep class divide set the scene for the Jack the Ripper media frenzy.
How many sentences, since March, have started with the words "when all this is over"? Billions, probably, but fewer of late, as each of us reckons with the fact that this will never be over, not really.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
An ex-producer and a former on-air guest who sued Henry, along with a current Fox staffer who claims she had an affair with him, all say Fox had to have known about his exploits.
Dusting Johnson needed to drain this putt in order to save the game. He did so in spectacular fashion.
I checked out the scene at a burgeoning international conference and open-air hacker party. Here's what I learned about protecting my privacy online.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas and more,
A pair of neuroscience majors helped their fellow students experiment with MDMA and other drugs — but at what price?
The president has taken other actions that have shattered his early promise to "completely isolate" himself from his business.
Yes, you read that right — it was a whole rabbit it swallowed, not a fish.
We all make different risk assessments, so we should all stop the pandemic policing of others who are trying to take reasonable precautions.
Christine "Grinder" Mau, who is now an F-35 Contact Instructor at Lockheed Martin, reviews 12 popular flying and dogfighting scenes from movies and television shows.
The pandemic is spurring home sales as prosperous city residents seek more space. One listing had 97 showings and received 24 offers.
As much as $32 million can be on the line when workers at Delta Technical Operations in Atlanta fix airplanes.
Not even a pandemic can stop Dave Grohl from doing that thing where he highlights young up-and-coming performers.
A rolling closure of the restaurants, exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, has littered the country with phantom pizza joints — and fed an online community dedicated to them.
Mysterious lake the size of five football fields has formed inside Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, and a new study found it holds some of the world's hottest water at 180 degrees. Why is it so hot?
Emmy-nominated director Stephen Williams breaks down the technical ambition and emotional clarity at the heart of the episode "This Extraordinary Being," which tells the story of a young Will Reeves through the Nostalgia-laced memories of Angela Abar.
Hamilton, just two wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record, paid tribute to Boseman after a dominating victory at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since George Floyd was killed.
Released in 1979, "The Wanderers" is a lesser-known teen movie that deserves to be a classic.
When Tom Cruise commits to be in a movie, he gives it his 110%.
At first, I distracted myself by cooking elaborate Iranian specialties for loved ones. Ultimately, I settled on a smaller, more humble form of reassurance.
The "Why I Left New York" essay is back, but the city's buoyancy this summer doesn't mesh with the apocalyptic musings of the fleeing elite.
There are some clear cultural differences between Wakanda and America.
The striking NBA players have inherent power, but so do you.
Is the goal to "remain connected" to co-workers (and potential co-workers), or just more rise-and-grind bullshit that curtails our free time even further?
This couple in Marton, New Zealand got a little help from their friends The Beatles in their inspiration to build a yellow submarine-themed tiny house.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, thousands gathered to demand social justice.
We all would love to live next door to this dog.
For those of us living with severe mental illness, the world is full of cages.
Most university scientists make honest efforts to uphold the integrity of their respective disciplines, but only the most courageous and committed can withstand the unrelenting pressures of careerism.
