Microburst Comes Out Of Nowhere, Rips Wall Off Of School Gym
Three children playing in the gym were injured after the unexpectedly strong winds struck Union Intermediate School in Clinton, NC.
We could listen to this all day.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
Guess this is the fast food restaurant Michael Scott worked at before Dunder Mifflin.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
If he's done it thrice, he's sure to do it the fourth time.
What happens when ordinary people play God to strangers? Leora Smith explores the history of one of the oldest art installations at Burning Man and the conversations that unfold there.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar will take the stage in a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night in Iowa.
In order to shed weight before landing, the Delta flight to Shanghai dumped fuel - all over a playground of kids.
Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.
By comparing very old and young ginkgos in China, scientists found an explanation for their longevity.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
The fragility of global internet infrastructure has left the entire Red Sea region struggling to connect.
A year of reporting reveals a culture of incest, rape, and abuse.
You weren't expecting some privacy while you used the toilet, were you?
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
Proposition E would put a moratorium on new commercial real estate if affordable housing goals aren't met. But critics aren't convinced it would be effective.
Data is essential to modern business. Therefore, so are data analysts who know how to use the most important data management tools: SQL and MySQL. Learn them both in "MySQL and SQL for Beginners," now just $12.99.
David Ostrom asked an Iowa court to give him 12 weeks notice to "source or forge" a katana and wakizashi for the duel.
Over the holidays, Ollie deepfaked his friend Josh into his favorite movies.
Standing in front of the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, feels like standing at the end of the world.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
An unnamed woman recently called into work to notify her boss that she was running late because she had gotten a flat tire. She sent over a "photo" as proof of her plight. Unfortunately for her, the badly Photoshopped photo gave away her lie and sparked laughter at her job (and across the Web).
In 2015, Faraday Future was on track to beat Tesla at its game. But as it turns out, its co-founder Jia "YT" Yueting was terrible at handling money.
The next time you take your temperature, don't worry if it's not exactly what the doctor ordered — 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit is just a number.
Before 2019, it felt like the Facebook communications machine was a well-oiled, unstoppable juggernaut. Bad news bounced off of them, as they were frighteningly disciplined in how they responded to any inbound scandal. There were no leaks. No one ever broke rank. The messaging was crystal clear. Then something happened.
If he'd just waited five more seconds, this wouldn't have happened.
How an elite extraction team spirited Carlos Ghosn out of Japan by studying hotel layouts and airport security.
Cory Zapatka explains the surprising ways that time zones affect our lives.
I've had enough of the stigma associated with my disease. It's bad enough that it feels like my foot is on fire.
Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are running circles around the winningest game show contestant ever on "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time."
While the East Coast of the US is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, large swaths of Canada are experiencing some remarkably cold days, in the negative 30s and 40s.
The presence of Nazi flags is hard to ignore in these slice-of-life footage of Berlin in 1936.
The US Army is engineering what it calls the "Personal Heating Dexterity Device" to help warm hands and fingers in cold conditions.
Read Colin Trevorrow's vision for the finale of the saga, which is far more coherent than the movie J.J. Abrams made.
A fringe movement of privacy advocates are experimenting with clothes, makeup and accessories as a defense against some surveillance technologies. Some wearers desire to opt-out of "surveillance capitalism," while others…
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
Hosting a party for the biggest day in football? Make sure that you have a TV that's up to snuff.
Boasting 400 active volcanoes, Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active body in the solar system and image processing specialist Jason Perry released some eye-popping images taken by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper off the Juno orbiter.
Stephen Colbert lights into Gwyneth Paltrow's scientifically questionable products and her upcoming Netflix series, The Goop Lab.
For a moment a decade ago, the game industry looked like a very different place and Microsoft made a big bet on its Kinect motion control peripheral.
"I thought we were going on an adventure." Survivors of the death camp in Poland recall the growing realization that they were prisoners.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
With near-constant updates spinning out of Buckingham Palace, it's hard to keep up with the absolutely batshit quotes palace insiders are giving to press.
Archival images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries reveal engineered labyrinths of civic optimism
The chart is simple. Actually taking care of a baby? Not so much.
Mia Khalifa famously earned just £9,000 over her entire career. But how much can the average star charge for a scene? And which kind of scenes pay the most?
The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.
If Kermit the Frog gained a certain schadenfreude watching people struggle in the snow, it would be something like this.
Glass buildings are responsible for up to one billion bird deaths in the United States each year. At a time when two-thirds of North American birds are in danger of extinction from climate change, it's no exaggeration to say that glass architecture is a threat to life on Earth.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
One new study has determined that we reach our "peak unhappiness" at age 47.2 years old in developed nations and 48.2 in developing countries.