Mick Mulvaney Dishes To CNN About What He Told The January 6 Committee
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney revealed to CNN's "New Day" what it was like testifying before the January 6 committee.
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney revealed to CNN's "New Day" what it was like testifying before the January 6 committee.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"Time is parallel. It's not linear…time is side-by-side which means everything in the past and the future is existing in this moment but within different frequencies," is something the former guitarist of Blink-182 tells Steve-O.
Taylor Swift really loves flying private.
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney revealed to CNN's "New Day" what it was like testifying before the January 6 committee.
The protest comes amidst dropping wages, rising inflation, and an investment crunch in the region.
Spanish prosecutors say the Columbian singer has an unpaid tax bill of 14.5 million euros.
With 26% of its homes unoccupied, Paris is facing a serious vacancy dilemma. How did it get so bad?
On his 22nd birthday, Zion Williamson put pen to paper on a nine-figure deal that will keep him a Pelican for the next six seasons. The contract reportedly includes a weight limit clause.
They honor the source material without feeling cold in their references, and even those based on original ideas are assured in their world-building.
Setting the record straight.
Nathan Fielder, creator of HBO's "The Rehearsal," also owns a successful outdoor apparel brand with terrible customer service.
Here's how the real estate market might look in the near future, across America, according to a Redfin analysis.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Brad Pitt is known for being one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, but he should also thank his hair stylists. Matty Conrad critiques some of his most famous hairdos from throughout his filmography.
Singer Kelis, of "Milkshake" fame, has spoken out publicly to say that Beyonce did not inform her that she would be sampling the song on "Renaissance," and Kelis isn't listed as a producer, composer or lyricist on the album.
During a public hearing, Addison Gardner spoke out against West Virginia's bill that would prohibit most abortions in the state.
Nearly one in every ten American drivers has been at fault and caused a road accident. They were probably driving a vehicle made by one of these car makers.
Music reviewers weigh in on Beyonce's joyous, danceable album, the seventh in her oeuvre and the first since 2016's "Lemonade."
You can interact fully with this Kmart in VRChat, fulfilling all your nostalgic fantasies and just having a grand old time picking up items and purchasing them at self-checkout.
Street racing and other hooliganism has plagued the 6th Street Viaduct since the day it opened. Now the city is scrambling to add speed bumps and barriers.
Charging an EV is not nearly as complicated as people think.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Simon Clark explains why Europe is experiencing global warming worse than the rest of the world.
The 585-page report from the 9/11 Commission would like a word.
A pencil made to last a lifetime? It's true, and it's raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter.
California's high speed rail project linking San Francisco to Los Angeles seemed like a great idea, here's why it became plagued with problems.
It's not just the emo arena headliners coming. 2022 has become the year of post-hardcore bands giving it another go and Emo Revivalists reviving their careers.
The Supreme Court may let state legislatures decide the presidency.
Will Smith made his most expansive response yet to slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, apologizing to the comedian and his family and explaining how he's come to terms with the incident.
Like it or not, this is the future of Instagram.
If you can make it through these, you're fearless.
The heist of the Jules Rimet Trophy is one of the most absurd sports crimes ever attempted.
Multiple interviews with high-level Sudanese and US officials, and troves of documents reviewed by CNN, paint a picture of an elaborate Russian scheme to plunder Sudan's riches in a bid to fortify Russia against increasingly robust Western sanctions and to buttress Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.
How a bomb that was able to destroy a bunker made of concrete buried 50 feet underground became a game changer.
This week we've also got a "Glee" star with a tired take on female voices, a life coach who publicly negged his fiancee and a perennial main character who thinks the US healthcare system is pretty good, actually.
In 2003, a media frenzy led schools across the country to ban colorful jelly bracelets out of concern they were being used for a teen sex game.
Someone captured an elderly man having the time of his life with his two canine companions.
Get your own gaming PC from CyberPowerPC for as little as $790.
We all know exercise is good for us, but the many benefits of getting in the water might surprise you.
Jon Stewart excoriates Senate Republicans who blocked a bill that would extend health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits.
Six decades on, the spectacle of Marilyn Monroe's tumultuous life and death continues to hold us in its grip. With a major new biopic on the way, her biographer sorts fact from fiction
Disco and house music are as American as hip-hop and rock 'n' roll. But Americans have never fully embraced that idea.
YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober tried his best to use science to shield himself from the spice, but unfortunately it wasn't enough and he got toasted on "Hot Ones."
LaMDA may not be sentient. But it's startlingly advanced.
On July 29, 1981, nearly one billion television viewers in 74 countries tuned in to witness the marriage of Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, to Lady Diana Spencer, a young English schoolteacher.
YouTuber and petrol head Rich Rebuilds told Joe Rogan why he decided to takes things into his own hands and build a custom V8 Tesla.
Everyone's feeling the squeeze of growing interest rates and rising house prices across the US, but some areas of the country are more severely affected than others.
Michigan county Sheriff Dar Leaf has teamed with a Trump-camp lawyer to probe outlandish voter-fraud claims. He's part of a radical group of "constitutional sheriffs" claiming extraordinary powers.