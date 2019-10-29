Here's A Halloween Raver Who Won't Break Character No Matter What
We're very impressed. We're also just a teensy bit afraid.
He had been out there in the forest looking for World War II relics when he stumbled across bags full of personal belonging and the name of the man these things belonged to.
Try this at home. Seriously.
The best part about this very good badminton rally is just how stoked the commentator is.
"The Mandalorian" will premiere on November 12th with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke edition is unlike anyone else's — not only does it take place 30,000 foot in the air, but it also comes with over 100 choir singers.
How San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center went from the Grand Central of the West to a $2.2 billion construction debacle.
What happens if you do succeed, get a "dream job," and actually love your work? You're the biggest sucker you know.
Who said tech conference presentations had to be boring and monotonous? Not this guy for sure.
A tiny, uninhabitable islet in the North Atlantic has become an unlikely battleground in the fight for fishing rights.
"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have exited their planned Star Wars series over a year since Disney and Lucasfilm first announced they were joining.
If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.
Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to evacuate as massive wildfires fanned by winds continue to burn through the state's arid landscape.
Ryan Serhant gives a tour of a massive townhouse in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that Lady Gaga once stayed in.
Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman will reportedly say that "I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen."
There are more seed funds than ever claiming they don't want to just invest in mostly young, white, straight, cisgender male founders. So why are they?
The Sunshine State is luring AV companies with lax legislation, perennial fair weather, and an endless supply of retirees.
We hereby declare it an emergency, how adorable this dog is.
We're disappointed that we don't bond with cats as easily as dogs. But are we just missing the signs?
The town of Green Bank, West Virginia, is home to a super powerful telescope that needs electromagnetic silence to do its important research. But is that even possible anymore?
To combat police suppression tactics like the employment of tear gas, protestors have had to be creative, using simple, modern solutions such as the leaf blower.
I needed to see for myself what had become of the Israel that for thirty-five years had existed for me in what I remembered, read and heard, so much of it ever more disheartening, disillusioning, and enraging.
Half the country votes on machines made by ES&S. Many experts and election officials say the manufacturer remains dominant because there's little government regulation and almost no oversight.
Former student leader of the 2014 Occupy movement "cannot possibly" comply with election laws, says government, citing his former advocacy of self-determination.
At home with the first family we deserve.
"Romeo + Juliet," "Scott Pilgrim," "Eternal Sunshine," "La La Land" — all movies with iconic meet-cute scenes. What's the formula?
After hours, he'd join his 23-year-old cardiomyopathy patient to play video games in his hospital room. He'll always regret the moment he forgot they weren't just gaming buddies.
The so-called "death dive" was done to promote a Norwegian water sports festival and, boy, we hope it was worth it.
Creating the myth of the gold rush with the help of daguerreotypists.
An ambitious new project hopes to scan the planet in full 3D. Here's why its creators believe this is such an important mission — and why time is running out.
Sports — and sports alone — must be "the sole focus" of the website, new management said Monday in a memo obtained by The Daily Beast.
When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.
Watch Freddy Krueger kill his way through several different companies in our weird history of "Nightmare on Elm Street" comics.
To be fair, that knit sweater from the last scene WAS fire.
And why Tesla's "Smart Summon" feature is attempting it anyway.
The 404 error was an obvious innovation, yet the internet you know and love wouldn't be possible without it.
"The Count of Monte Cristo" is one of the most exciting novels ever written and on the other hand is one of the most badly written novels of all time and in any literature. Umberto Eco reflects on the merits of imperfect works of art, including "Monte Cristo," "Hamlet," and "Casablanca."
President Donald Trump will protect your favorite national park, but only if it scores him votes.
If you've watched a video online in recent years, you've probably gotten an ad (or fifty) for VPN services. Tom Scott has some thoughts.
Apple is making its big bid into the streaming market with the simultaneous November 1st launch of its Apple TV+ service and four star-studded shows. Are they worth a subscription?
There's a wonderful story about a tree in Athens, Georgia that owns itself. Unfortunately, almost nothing about that story is true.
A contentious new paper traces the origins of modern humans to ancient wetlands in Africa, a claim other researchers have called far-fetched.
"I saw this unique bed car pulling up in front of the store. I was so shocked."
It's more likely that it's not that you're getting worse at video games, it's that everyone got a lot better.
Standing under an aging pavilion in the backyard of the home she's lived in for 54 years, Mary Anita Valdepeña let out a deep sigh and said she'd rather not be there.
The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is the absolute master of throwing pinpoint passes while desperately avoiding a sack, and this throw from last night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs is just a sublime example.
For nearly two decades, Geneva Cooley assumed she would die in prison for nonviolent drug crimes. Then a judge changed her fate.