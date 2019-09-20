You Might Overcome Imposter Syndrome After Watching This Michael Che Interview
SHOWTIME host Ziwe pulled no punches in this interview segment while grilling "Saturday Night Live" head writer Michael Che.
SHOWTIME host Ziwe pulled no punches in this interview segment while grilling "Saturday Night Live" head writer Michael Che.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's what would happen in the nightmarish scenario that the power grid goes down.
Jamie Lee Curtis traces her every success — from "Trading Places" to "Freaky Friday" to "Knives Out" — straight back to "Halloween."
This ultra-narrow house has roots going back to the 19th century, and now it has become a multi-dimensional home.
Galactica is a new AI model that was supposed to push scientific research to new places. Instead, it's become a manufacturer for fake research and bigoted ideas.
Jenna Ortega is the star of "Wednesday," Netflix's Addams Family reboot. Olivia Rodrigo is... well, you know who she is. The old Disney pals chat about fame, Tim Burton doing plaits and being asked for autographs while peeing.
SHOWTIME host Ziwe pulled no punches in this interview segment while grilling "Saturday Night Live" head writer Michael Che.
Robert Greenstein isn't a household name. But his four-decade career pushing Washington to stitch the safety net has changed the lives of millions of Americans.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
The British auto journalist and show host revealed what was going through his mind when he was in a coma, following a 310 mph crash he was in.
Bankman-Fried gushed about a Musk-run Twitter, and Musk invited him to roll his $100 million stake into the deal.
The trend for muted tones in kids clothes, toys and bedrooms appears to be catching on. But dressing your child like a 19th-century orphan doesn't come cheap.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The Mercedes Formula One Racing team finally lost its top constructor's position after eight years. Team boss Toto Wolff explained how they dealt with failure and how he kept the team powering through during tough times.
In theory, you could improve your credit score all by yourself. But even the most ardent DIYer will admit that, when it comes to credit repair, you're better off leaving it to the pros.
A passenger captured footage of what it's like to land a plane at the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, Nepal.
Here's a list of countries that were determined to be good retiree destinations this year.
An underwater "Stonehenge" stretches for miles under a lake in Europe. "I think it was something with a cultic context," one researcher theorized.
The famed film director told CNN's Chris Wallace how his brand of "highly-stylized violence" was born.
A classic Brit vs American food fight, deciding if turkey stuffing is good or not, on display here.
It's been 13 years since James Cameron released 'Avatar,' the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, the director is back with a deeply personal sequel — and the reasonable expectation that it could be the biggest thing he's done yet.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Take a look inside one company's efforts to get an electric plane off the ground and into the market.
Here are 400+ great reads from 2022 handpicked just for you by NPR staff and trusted critics.
Happy Pappy Day! Every order of at least $75 placed at Huckberry on Tuesday, November 22 will be entered to win a 23-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle.
"Five years ago this November, I rode the Q train to a dreaded call-back doctor's appointment. It was my wedding day."
The Benetti B.Yond, a 37-meter superyacht, costs $21 million and is a futuristic vessel that pays homage to history.
James Cameron's sequel will hit cinemas on December 16, 2022.
Messages about embracing ageing are important and valuable, but what type of ageing are we being asked to embrace, and who gets left behind?
This graphic shows how the share of the richest one percent's wealth has changed over two decades.
Here's why we can't fly across the Atlantic in less than three hours, but could at one point in time.
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty of federal fraud charges in June.
Have access to Alexa in every room of the house. Heck, you can even bring Alexa into your car.
The legendary rock band perform on British music show "Top of the Pops" in this footage from the 1960s.
We know all about the comedians and the cars, but what about the coffee? Here, the comedy legend lets us inside his very caffeinated life, from his hatred of PSLs to that time Starbucks passed on his Netflix show.
From cartoon characters to the unlikely villains of popular TV shows, here are the characters people think don't get enough hate.
Twenty years ago, Parsons and his husband were set up on a blind date by their friends — who they ended up ditching for a gay bar.
Buying fewer unnecessary items is good for the planet, your wallet, and your brain.
What if our obsession with finding happiness, combined with the pressure we put on ourselves when we don't feel it, is actually making us unhappy?
Colbert pays tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at LGBTQ+ venue Club Q, and calls on the Supreme Court and others to address the country's "epidemic of gun violence."
With math scores on the decline, a professor explains that math isn't a natural skill, but a learned one.
"Teens use social media - it's perfectly normal. Unfortunately, predators are wherever kids gather."
After a "totally scientific and legit poll" on Twitter, new boss Elon Musk has welcomed Donald Trump back to the platform.
The Markup found that tax preparation services including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block have sent users' personal financial information to Facebook through the Meta Pixel.
Most pressing issue was missing in action in the 2022 midterm elections.
Using action series "John Wick" as a reference, Dr. Chris Raynor explains what happens when the different bones in our body take a beating.
The first four World Cup games had a total of 65 minutes added to them by the officials, including 14 minutes in the first half of England vs. Iran.
When Kabul fell, Biden promised to rescue Afghan allies. For Rezwan Kohistani, 14, and his family, that meant being sent where no other Afghans live.