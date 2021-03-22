In Miami Beach, Police Are Dispersing Crowds Of Spring Breakers With Pepper Balls
On Sunday, Miami officials announced an emergency curfew in response to the surge of travelers visiting the city to party for spring break.
An extraordinary 100-day time-lapse of a three chamber worm bin.
Dave Gorman has a brilliant replacement for our current confusing calendar.
A resurfaced clip of Elizabeth Olsen discussing her life mantra went viral this week.
Journalists at the Reykjavik Grapevine visit the new volcano in Fagradalsfjall.
Trump's beloved personal Boeing 757 is sitting idle on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York.
Sitting stationary at 14,000 feet, Brent Davidson reveals the surreal phenomenon that happens to a glider caught in headwinds that are the same as your air speed.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A married pair of San Francisco entrepreneurs were indicted Thursday on multiple federal charges, the latest twist in the saga of a once trendy, now bankrupt fecal matter-testing startup.
According to Gracie Scullion, this is how she achieves the "lagging" effect: "I try to over-exaggerate 'mouthing' the first word, but I won't add my voice until my mouth is completely still and closed."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
On August 31, 1997, Alan Light was testing out the new camcorder he had just bought by recording a card game with friends. The mood of the video quickly took a different turn when the news reported Princess Diana's death from a car crash.
In 19th-century Philadelphia, an anatomist dissected and mounted a human nervous system. Now researchers are trying to figure out whose remains are stretched out in a glass case.
The beloved sitcom reaches another milestone, but its nuclear family is trapped in a bubble that time forgot
Yassine Bounou, Sevilla's goalkeeper, made his way to the opposing end of the pitch for a final goal attempt during a corner, and it worked.
Amid a scourge of violence against Native and Indigenous peoples, police say a relative turned on his own.
Post-immunization cases, sometimes called "breakthroughs," are very rare and very expected.
The waste in New York City has a surprisingly convoluted journey before it is burned to create electricity.
Have we adequately reckoned with how Carl Linnaeus' ideas about humans laid the groundwork for scientific racism?
Just another book? Nay, a lamp. Not only is it extremely easy to pack, but this foldable book lamp is easily the coolest lamp we've ever seen.
Oliver breaks down the business of plastic recycling and explains why certain plastic objects don't get recycled, and how they might even end up back on our plate.
And what companies can do about it.
Apple probably shouldn't worry too much yet
Recent works inspired by his fiction struggle to reckon with his racist fantasies.
Thanks to the impeccable craftsmanship and premium materials, these handcrafted slip-on shoes from Sabah will serve our feet well for years to come.
Not only is this superb skillet about 30% lighter than most cast-irons, but its precision machining makes for an ultra-smooth cooking surface that prevents sticking.
Need a co-op shooter to keep things fresh with your buds? "Outriders" is an RPG-shooter from some of the folks behind "Gears of War" and "Bulletstorm," and it's out April 1st.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who can't live without seltzers.
"BookTok" videos are starting to influence publishers and best-seller lists, and the verklempt readers behind them are just as surprised as everyone else.
The Hydraulic Press Channel records raw and real diamonds get crushed under 40-tons of pressure, in super slow motion.
There are days when you just can't win against Mother Nature.
When society becomes so enamored with individual success, it forgets, and even attacks, the very institutions that enable it.
With Greece set to open up starting May 14, other popular European countries may soon be following suit.
The video Coachella doesn't want you to see.
More containers have fallen off ships in the past four months than are typically lost in a year. Blame heavy traffic and rolling waves.
Here's the secret, surprisingly legal underworld of the low-budget studios that crank out knock-off movies for a quick buck.
How homes formerly owned by fighters in Colombia's armed conflict are auctioned to benefit victims.
Gwangho Lee initially believed his wife had fainted. After he tried to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, he pleaded to a cop, "This is emergency! Where is the ambulance?"
Injected vaccines tend to generate good immunity overall but less of a response in the nose and throat, where the virus enters and spreads from.
This beautiful sight happened in the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.
In Japan, a system designed to distinguish croissants from bear claws has turned out to be capable of a whole lot more.
The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party's way of life.
Three experts respond to questions from readers about what they can do after getting vaccinated.
Abrams connects the dots between voting rights, transit, and the future of the planet.
Here is a collection of very good and utterly unrelated tweets as a nice distraction in the midst of *gestures broadly*.
Growing up in a small Indian village, Princepal Singh had never heard of basketball, let alone players like LeBron James. Now, he's trying to become the first Indian-born player ever to make an NBA roster.
Jennifer Trosper, a deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has been working on the Perseverance missions for eight years. Trosper explains what NASA does with the data they receive from the rover and what the next steps in Mars exploration are.
Why boys crack up at rape jokes, think having a girlfriend is "gay" and still can't cry — and why we need to give them new and better models of masculinity.
With the former president now eligible to contest the 2022 election, the Brazilian left finally has cause for hope.
These gloves definitely remind us of a certain comic book character, but it turns out they're actually really handy to have when it comes time to tend our garden.