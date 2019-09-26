Recommended

IT'S CALLED 'F*** YOU MONEY' FOR A REASON

wired.com
What if the cold-heartedness so often associated with the upper crust isn’t the result of having been raised by a parade of resentful nannies, too many sailing lessons, or repeated caviar overdoses, but the compounded disappointment of being lucky but still feeling unfulfilled?
OH DANNY BOY

theringer.com
The actor is beginning his 13th season on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ nearing his fifth decade in Hollywood, and still willing to wear body grease as needed. Here’s how Danny DeVito became a generational icon for teens and boomers alike.