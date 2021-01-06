Meteorologist Bursts The Bubble On Icicle-Licking: 'You're Eating Poop!'
We don't want to yuck anyone's yum, but maybe you should seriously consider it before you lick an icicle or eat a freshly-fallen snowflake.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
Control of the United States Senate hangs in the balance as Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock challenge incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
California has some of the world's worst COVID-19 infection rates, and anti-mask protesters aren't helping the situation as Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero discovers during this cringeworthy interview.
Life changed, uh, a lot in 2020. How many of those changes will remain?
Sacha Baron Cohen wanted to end "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," the sequel to his 2006 smash mockumentary, with a bang. But Rudy Giuliani wasn't cooperating.
Chef Ming Tsai ·shows off a simple and effective cutting board hack that makes prepping bell peppers an absolute breeze.
Binge drinking isn't the only harmful booze habit. Other forms of heavy drinking come with consequences, too.
The box looked like an old VCR, the controller was comically large, and it was made by one of the most boring companies on earth. Somehow, the Xbox triumphed and gave Microsoft Corp. the first — and last — successful video game console brand from an American company since Atari.
Sparks are expected to fly as Congress counts the Electoral College votes for president and vice president in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Arizona currently has the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 infections, with 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, followed closely by California and Rhode Island.
While many Americans have received their second stimulus payments as of Tuesday night, the IRS now says that some people will have to file their 2020 taxes in order to receive their stimulus check.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
Stress eating is inevitable right now for many. Here are some tips on eating healthy foods to get a jump-start on feeling better in 2021.
The public Danish broadcaster producing the show claims that it's meant to explore the body in a fun and embarrassing way.
Louisville police have fired two detectives, one who shot Breonna Taylor and another who sought the warrant that led to the deadly raid.
William Osman spent $6,000 on a BattleBot from the old TV show and he wasn't ready for the fallout from fans.
New York City gave smallpox vaccines to 5 million residents in just two weeks 74 years ago. What have we unlearned?
As Democrat Jon Ossoff edged closer to victory last night in Georgia's Senate runoff election, netizens turned their attention to the millennial candidate's endearingly dorky old tweets.
Just because they're both your parents doesn't mean you interact with them the same way.
One day before the US roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.
Democrats will hold the edge with a split Senate, giving them a shot at governing.
Mitt Romney caught the wrath of Trump supporters on his trip back to Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
A resurfaced dance routine from Cruft's 2020 international dog show is turning heads as this dog gave the performance of a lifetime to the music of Evanescence's Bring Me to Life.
A Massachusetts woman and an acquaintance she met on a virtual date arranged by a mutual friend decided to quarantine together in Mexico. This is the story of what happened next.
This thorough restoration of an iron skillet is deeply satisfying to watch.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are figuring out their future and whether they are going to stay married, according to two sources close to Kardashian West who spoke to CNN.
JoJo Siwa addressed criticism of the controversial Nickelodeon board game "JoJo's Juice."
John Hughes shot a three hour version of the beloved John Candy classic "Uncle Buck." Here's what's missing from the original cut.
Oh, God, I wouldn't shut up about it. I was telling all my friends. I texted every doctor and health care worker I know. I was getting the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.
What went wrong at the New York Times?
It's all sound and neutrality, signifying nothing.
After Singapore's lockdown period ended in June, sex workers are going back to work, same as everyone else.
We hate this, but much like "The Bachelor" show itself, we're going to cringe-watch all of it.
The perennial menswear staple is passé — and you can do better.
It's cold out. Nobody wants to remove their gloves to answer a text. Get some capacitive gloves, and they'll work just fine on your touchscreen.
A Spongebob fan assembled a rap verse using the magic of 15.ai to generate the voices.
Not all islands are sinking. We can fight global warming while acknowledging the wonder of the natural world.
The idea of withholding information to prove some vague, idealized concept of the benefits of self-reliance just doesn't work.
The mad scientists over at Garage 54 were challenged by a fan and did their best to turn a pristine white toilet seat into a banging sub-woofer.
Macy's told its employees at about 45 of its department stores that they will close by the middle of this year, CNBC has learned.
The home of the Slurpee is being supercharged by the pandemic.
"Dive back into the sceptic tank for this class saga of one film's quest to win an Oscar… only to lose out to 'Forrest Gump.'"
Four years and a protest explosion after sheriff's deputies shot Renee Davis to death, her family is still demanding justice.
New releases to look forward to in the coming months, from SZA, Drake, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and others
It's not every day that you write to someone and get a response back.
Twenty-five years ago, Terry Gilliam and the other outsider creators of "12 Monkeys" gave humanity a warning about our pandemic-filled future, whether they meant to or not.
Several Republican members of Congress plan to formally object to the outcome of the 2020 election today. Barbara Boxer objected to Ohio's results in 2005 — but that was different, she insists.
Trump supporters protesting the election began demonstrating in Washington DC and one speaker encouraged attendees to flout social distancing conventions.