The Moment Metal-Detecting Divers Discover A Luxury Watch Worth Thousands Of Dollars In The Water
It's not every day that you stumble upon a still-functioning Breitling watch in Grecian waters.
It's not every day that you stumble upon a still-functioning Breitling watch in Grecian waters.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Bolinas, a tiny hippie enclave north of San Francisco, mounted one of the most advanced coronavirus-testing efforts in America. What did it learn?
In this, the age of the global pantry, ingredients like turmeric, tahini, and gochujang have finally shaken off their hitherto "exotic" status. But it's white cooking personalities like Alison Roman and many of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars who have had viral success using them.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Unexplained high-energy particles are coming up out of the Earth.
Last week Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu for the first time in living memory. The picture above, taken from Chobar by Abhushan Gautam
Apparently, this setup is reminiscent of the way phonograph cylinders work.
When unexplained events terrify a young boy in 1960s New Jersey, the first purported haunting in a public housing project begins.
I went into Martin Campbell's 1998 film, starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, dreading what Hollywood would do to it. Now it feels like the kind of thing for which we used to keep Hollywood around.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
Here's how to get started and actually turn a profit.
Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.
A new story released on Star Wars's official website says that after George Lucas saw "The Empire Strikes Back," he asked for a few tweaks to the film's ending.
You can't give the grill the attention it needs when you're juggling utensils. The Connect-it BBQ Teel Set features a magnetic spatula and fork with a versatile multi-use design for convenience.
It's not every day that you stumble upon a still-functioning Breitling watch in Grecian waters.
A spokesperson for the coffee company confirmed to BuzzFeed News it's asking staffers to sort through and discard some sleeves that aren't exactly quarantine-appropriate.
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.
The podcast built a loyal audience. So did its hosts. But in the past month, the "Call Her Daddy" empire has tumbled, exposing the inevitable issues media companies face when their star employees morph into powerful influencers.
The lessons from his presidency show that a quick retreat to the past can be just a mirage
But kudos to the driver for averting what would have been a great disaster.
My pod makes me feel like I can stay in lockdown for much longer.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Hailed "eccentric" by critics, director Bong's first English language film "Snowpiercer" was a dystopian thriller that was almost killed by Harvey Weinstein. Now, it feels more prescient than ever.
Blink and you might miss it.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
Animators are not just behind-the-scenes workers, they enact, visualize and direct the characters we see on screen.
Experts debate whether the potential risks outweigh any hypothetical benefits.
Some people who have survived the coronavirus describe being shunned by relatives and friends, rather than being celebrated.
"The strike was blinding and deafening and the smell of used model rocket engines lingered for some time afterwards."
A four-day week could help people get back to work safely — and there are plenty of other reasons why it's a good idea, too.
This is the inside tale of Michael Jordan's deep family history, back to Wilmington, North Carolina, down a tiny stretch of rural Highway 117, where five generations of Jordans came before him.
A nurse, who got stuck in quarantine at the nursing home she was working at, checked in with her dog over the phone and she was extremely happy to see her.
For people in the military, neither drinking beer nor using social media is newsworthy on its own. But Untappd users log hundreds, often thousands of time-stamped location data points.
Jason Derulo has seriously intensified his TikTok presence during quarantine. He's got special effects, a new song and a controversy.
Somebody give his a "father of the year" award right now.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO's response to the coronavirus pandemic is starting to alienate his fans.
The sinister-sounding Sigma Group existed for one purpose: Bringing peace to the streets of Greece.
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
How the billionaire philanthropist displaced George Soros as the chief bogeyman of the right.
A roundup of the best sketches of the 45th season of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" featuring Eddie Murphy, John Mulaney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Styles and more.
We can't decide if this is horrifying or hilarious, but we know it's ingenious, for sure.
The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically transformed the global retail industry landscape. Here's a data visualization of which brands have grown and declined the most.
The strange psychology that shapes your reactions.
Sometimes all a car needs is a through washing and detailing to be restored to a beautiful, pristine state.
All the differences you'll find between the fast food restaurant here and overseas.
Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are about to star in the biggest spaceflight event of the decade.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
What happens when you're quarantined in a crumbling home in a remote village where you barely speak the language and can't get home to your loved ones? Does life quickly become a nightmare?
From the people who brought you the iPhone: a whole new theatrical experience.