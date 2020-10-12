This Heavy Metal Cover Of 'DuckTales' Theme Surprisingly Slaps
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by "Weekend Update" to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
"You're not fooling me, human."
After spending two decades away, Pauly can't believe the world we live in.
"Good evening, I'm Susan Page, and I missed book club for this."
"A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to "listen" to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light."
We're not totally sure whether or not this is a Halloween prank, but it did give us a good scare.
Humanity hasn't always lived with the flu. Could this era of social distancing hasten its demise?
Study instead suggests people are initially attracted to those with similar features to themselves.
The president is technically the deadliest job in the US, but what happens in the occasion that a president dies?
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
Want to create a full-on home theater experience? A nice projector is a must have. Heck, there's even a high-end 4K-capable model in the mix.
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The pandemic recession is wildly uneven. Wealthy people are doing just fine. Hourly workers are not.
YouTube channel The King of Random decided to test out how much weight silicone caulk can take.
In 1994, Comedy Central gave Sofia Coppola a contract. She gave them "Hi-Octane."
How a Black activist watchword got co-opted in the culture war.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
The more people I met, the more I detected something deep and unpredictable lurking beneath the surface, something that I wasn't sure was reflected in the polling data, something that maybe couldn't even be measured at all.
We never knew there was a "greasy"/"greazy" line throughout the United States.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether it's risky to hang out with other people inside. That's a big problem.
Choosing widgets and customizing your own app icons takes time — but it's worth it to nail that aesthetic.
These words and phrases about how we work and live have become ubiquitous in the past several months.
The Spring House had been hidden for decades.
What we can learn from other countries to avoid the worst-case scenario.
Marilyn Burns is one of cinema's best known scream queens and was in her early 20s when she won the role of Sally in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Inside our wacky economy where a company selling $300 coolers can cruise through a recession.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a life-sized crow.
The show is so unrealistic that it makes Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 1999 "Passport to Paris" look like a gritty documentary.
The Senate holds confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Watch live and follow here for the latest updates.
Well, some more gracefully than others.
To stimulate its economy hurt by the coronavirus, South Korea is experimenting with giving its citizens money.
As the anti-Greek life movement swept campuses across the country, Zeta Tau Alpha at Northwestern struggled to confront its wrongdoings.
Revisiting the classic game 23 years later.
There's still a lot to be answered for regarding the coronavirus and the Affordable Care Act.
Kivu is no ordinary lake, with dense depths packed with methane and carbon dioxide gas. Its features hold aquatic puzzles, explosive hazards and the capacity to provide valuable energy.
With the theatrical-release calendar all but empty, movie lovers have been turning to streaming services and video on demand to get their fix. Bruce Willis fans in particular have plenty to choose from.
Good news: "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you make the generational jump.
Morty the Australian Shepherd makes himself comfortable in his master's room.
How an encounter with a creative writing teacher changed the LA rapper's life.
This week is a good time to take a step back and look at the world at large. It feels (slightly?) less cataclysmic that way.
"Even if you're a thief, I still love you, bud."
It's a story with a dismembered Harvard professor, catty congressmen and a bit of madness. It was meant to herald the future of American art — instead it was an embarrassing flop.
Robert De Niro tells us about reuniting with Christopher Walken for a very different type of war movie in "The War with Grandpa."
Many musicians haven't been able to perform on a stage in months, so they took to the street and did what they do best.
How a small, family-owned electronics company came to control 97% of the ice cream truck music market.
Under continued pandemic induced uncertainty, the annualized US GDP contracted by over $2 trillion in Q2 this year.
Mikayla the cow greatly enjoys her brush time.