This 10-Second Video Hilariously Captures The Difference Between A Mercedes And A Ferrari
The overtaking is accomplished with such infuriating casualness.
The overtaking is accomplished with such infuriating casualness.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There are few things more exciting than remodeling an outdated kitchen. But before heading to Pinterest for ideas and inspo, you might want to think about kitchen design trends that won't be around for much longer.
The overtaking is accomplished with such infuriating casualness.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Fabíola de Souza makes the most ridiculous save at the London 2012 Summer Olympics.
Mauro Morandi found serenity in solitude decades on Italy's Budelli island. He now has to leave.
A new book traces the history of the American mass shooter and the troubling ways we make sense of senseless violence.
This gunfight scene is unlike anything we've seen before in Hollywood movies.
The "women in peril" narrative is nothing new.
Leena Trivedi-Grenier traces the legacy of masala chai, born of colonial rule and Indian resistance, then shows you how to make chai at home.
Even this toddler is getting emotional.
A few "SNL" cast members publicly expressed their unhappiness with the show's decision to have Elon Musk host the show on May 8.
Apple users whose devices run iOS 14.5 now have the option to restrict apps from selling or sharing their personalized data with third-party companies such as ad networks.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Novavax's rise comes as pressure to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is growing amid concerns that unequal access globally will extend the pandemic.
We have no idea whether this was intentional or an accident, a fence perimeter cutting straight into a road.
This sleek laptop weighs under three pounds, has a battery that can last up to 11.5 hours and sports a touchscreen for better compatibility with mobile-first design.
Here are the many ways you should *not* navigate a roundabout.
Eventually, I realized what it was really for.
But is his love for the filibuster dooming the country to dysfunction?
When the social floodgates open, not everyone will want to use their newfound freedom in the same way.
If you ignore a low clearance sign and you're a U-Haul truck, you're going to have a bad time.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The United Kingdom is not a pandemic success story. But its massive Covid-19 trials program is.
Master criminal Rédoine Faïd loved the movies, and his greatest crimes were laced with tributes: to "Point Break," "Heat," and "Reservoir Dogs." When he landed in a maximum-security prison, cinema provided inspiration once again.
Don't just send mom a card and some flowers and call it a day. Give her a gift as special as she is: some top-notch edible cookie dough, unbelievably soft towels or even a whole pizza oven.
Combining extremely comfy memory foam and waffle weave fabric makes for a breathable house shoe that feels like you're at a spa.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap, and lets the party start sooner.
After collecting the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," Youn Yuh Jung was given an unusual question about Brad Pitt and she had a memorable response.
The video of sailors singing from inside the submarine went viral after wreckage was discovered on the seafloor, but it is unclear when the video was taken.
The court's conservative justices have signaled an interest in revisiting the scope of the Second Amendment.
He's not exactly subtle about it.
In a typical NBA season, 10-day deals can provide a decent path to longer-term offers for many fringe players. This season, though, it's been a different story.
An erroneous report about President Joe Biden requiring Americans to reduce eating red meat as part of his climate change plan was featured on numerous Fox News shows. John Roberts finally acknowledged the error on Monday.
Sesame becomes a "major allergen," joining milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.
In an interview, Apple's SVP of software engineering explains the company's privacy changes in iOS 14.5.
How the conference room scene reveals a lot about the characters in the 2006 comedy.
Not all robots are great. We ranked some of the worst.
Gage Lorentz was pulled over for speeding on a dirt road in Carlsbad Caverns National Park. Minutes later he lay on the ground, dead from a point-blank shot to the heart. How did a trivial traffic stop lead to his death?
It's mesmerizing to see how a dishwasher works as it runs through all the cycles.
After cocktails in the conference room, it could get a little sleazy.
After BuzzFeed News reported on an internal document that examined the social network's failings leading up to the Capitol riot, Facebook prevented its own employees from accessing it.
Jen Psaki had a snappy reply to this question from David Brody about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Two renowned architecture firms take on the future of the home.
The "Private Investment Club" conference had everything: a host demanding people pay for "VIP" access, weird pyramid diagrams, "plerking" and a celebrity guest who clearly didn't read the memo.
Louis J. Horvitz is a one man dynamo, delivering the best Oscar telecast possible back in 1997, in this behind-the-scenes footage.
Keeping your shoes neatly stowed away can make a big difference in how clean your apartment seems. Trust us, it's a game changer for small living spaces.
Orgies, drugs and prepping for Helter Skelter: Juanita Wildebush fell for "Charlie" Manson's Family — and barely made it out.
This driver was caught being a real nuisance on a highway in Connecticut.
The CDC recommends keeping a distance of six feet indoors and outdoors to prevent transmission. A new study shows that exposure to the virus is still high six feet away.