Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

K THANX BYE

lifehacker.com

If someone asks you a question online or over text, do not respond with "OK." or "Yes." You might use "sure" or "yep" without punctuation; you should probably add an exclamation mark. Otherwise you might sound passive aggressive, dismissive, or angry. There's a good reason for this.

BARACK TO THE FUTURE

politico.com

The Democratic establishment is counting on him to stop Trump and, perhaps, stave off Bernie as well. But can his cerebral politics still galvanize voters in an age of extremes?

READ BETWEEN THE LINES

1 digg vox.com

The media likes to package stories of teachers begging for sick days and workers walking 20 miles to their jobs as feel-good tales of inspiration. But they are really just proof of societal failures.