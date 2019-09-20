Meet The World's Tallest Dog And He's An Absolute Unit
Bow down to the dog that lords over every canine in the world: Zeus. Meet the Great Dane declared the tallest dog on the planet by the Guinness Book Of World Records.
Bow down to the dog that lords over every canine in the world: Zeus. Meet the Great Dane declared the tallest dog on the planet by the Guinness Book Of World Records.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Hey look what we found on YouTube everybody! A bygone era of celebrities on old game shows!
Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play "Take Me Out" were posted online.
Bow down to the dog that lords over every canine in the world: Zeus. Meet the Great Dane declared the tallest dog on the planet by the Guinness Book Of World Records.
The latest Pew poll indicates that public distrust of Big Tech still remains pretty high.
The diamond pattern, or quilting, that you see on the back of truck trailers is there for a reason — and a clever one at that.
Niko Omilana travels to Zinc, Arkansas to interview Thomas Robb and he's going to flip when he realizes BBC doesn't just mean British Broadcasting Company.
Luna, once the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world, plunged to $0 on Thursday.
I thought I was writing fiction in The Handmaid's Tale.
Milla Jovovich will never forget how Jean Paul Gaultier fitted her into the "Fifth Element" costume that changed her life forever.
The Verge's staff remembers our good (and bad) times with Apple's iconic MP3 player.
A hulking six-foot-four NFL colossus and an Italian team principal of a Formula One team are not the likeliest of best buddies.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Kamikoto knives make a lot of bold claims in their advertising so an expert put them to the test to see how they really stacked up.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
DongDong Wu gives a tour of "Monster Building" — Hong Kong's densest apartment building.
Now that travel is back on the table for some of us, it's worth taking notes from a professional.
Touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud also filled in during set on Thursday.
When 20-year-old Mark Zuckerberg first described his website to the world on CNBC, he probably had no idea what the future had in store for him.
Tucker Carlson's gain is one of several early signs that Musk's takeover is already shifting the dynamics of one of the most influential social networks in the country.
Texas residents can now sue Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for allegedly censoring their content after a federal appeals court sided Wednesday with the state's law restricting how social media sites can moderate their platforms.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Anderson Cooper asks Bill Gates about what he thinks about some of the most persistent conspiracy theories about COVID.
A new report details how users pay to post hate speech and misinformation on livestream chats.
These illuminated cubes look like the ding-dang future! We want them in every friggin' room.
E! News helpfully breaks down this perplexing moment from Hulu's "The Kardashians" where Kendall Jenner struggled to cut a cucumber.
'If you are a good comedian in the U.S., you can have a late-night show. If you are a good comedian in Ukraine, you can destroy Russia.'
Hiking and sports are nice and all, but chilling by the pool in a comfy tee and some cool shorts is the pinacle of spring and summer for us.
Jomboy explains how the Toronto Blue Jays's pitcher, pitching coach and manager were all ejected in their loss to the New York Yankees.
The decades-long spy conflict between Russia and the West is intensifying over the Ukraine war. But what are Russia's intelligence services suspected of doing and how will their officials' expulsion from capitals affect Putin's clandestine overseas operations?
We're not here to yuck yums. It's okay if you want him to raid your tomb.
Adam Ragusea reveals how you can make the best french toast at home, just like your favorite restaurant, by following these simple tricks.
An interview with the designers behind the "Are You The Asshole" bot
Sam Bankman-Fried left Coffeezilla stunned by how much he describes yield farming as a fraudulent investing scam.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
John Fetterman, a proponent of marijuana legalization and sentencing reform, is the frontrunner in his party's primary
Hidefumi Yoshida, a self-described tears teacher, holds workshops in Japan where he helps grown-ups learn to let go, and cry.
An off-ramp in Seattle is a hotspot for crashes despite involvement from the local DOT to slow down drivers.
"The Navy is obsessed with tradition to the point where it reduces critical issues — structural leadership problems to being the norm."
Netflix used to be an underdog DVD by mail rental business who miraculously was able to slay their biggest competitor, Blockbuster. However, this year, their luck might be running out.
Most potentially hazardous asteroids remain unidentified. NEO surveyor could change that, but only if it's funded, and soon.
From the heart emoji to flags to crying and laughing emojis, here are the most-used emoji by every country around the world.
DC fast charging will revolutionize how fast electric cars can be repowered and make range anxiety a thing of the past.
The average worker commutes roughly 28 minutes, one way, to work. How long does it take you?
"My dog loves to eat garbage. Why do I spend so much on pet food?"
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's chief wildlife biologist Laura Francoeur reveals how they keep birds and planes from striking each other in the sky.
Tag yourself — I'm either "Unexpected item in bagging area" or "Summoned Demon."
In the wake of MCR's new song "The Foundations of Decay," people are losing their minds. Please enjoy fans' perfect memes about it.